The Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2024 have concluded, with Sdumo Mtshali, Mthandeni, and Sindi Dlathu among the top winners

Sindi Dlathu won Best Actress with over 5,000 votes, while Sdumo Mtshali claimed Best Actor, earning over 3,000 votes, and Mthandeni won Maskandi Artist of the Year with over 7,000 votes

Sibusisiwe Lwandle, the Head of Entertainment at Briefly News, thanked readers for their support, highlighting the success of the awards and the appreciation for all the nominees

The second annual Briefly News Awards have just wrapped up, and the response has been incredible! This year, contestants nominated by our readers went head-to-head, competing in an exciting voting showdown.

Sdumo Mtshali, Mthandeni and Sindi Dlathu are among the top winners at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2024. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu, Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images and @sdumo.mtshali

Briefly News Awards winners announced

After weeks of intense voting, the Briefly News Awards have officially concluded, and the winners have been announced. Many nominees garnered thousands of votes from their dedicated fanbases, showcasing the passion and support behind each nominee.

Best Actress of the Year

Veteran actress Sindi Dlathu took home the Best Actress award. Best known for her iconic role as Lindiwe Dikana in The River, Sindi earned over 5,000 votes from her fans.

Best Actor of the Year

In the category of Best Actor, seasoned actor Sdumo Mtshali took the crown. Sdumo is best known for his roles in iNumber Number and Isibaya. The actor received more than 3,000 votes.

Maskandi Artist of the Year

Mthandeni won the Maskandi Artist of the Year award with over 7,000 votes, while his hit song Gucci, featuring Mawhoo, won the Song of the Year category with 5,100 votes despite the heavy competition in both categories.

Influencer of the Year

Tsekeleke took home the Influencer of the Year award after his die-hard fans flooded the voting stations to show support for their fav.

Most Fashionable Celeb of the Year

Adulting actor Thembinkosi Mthembu was crowned the Most Fashionable Celeb. The star earned over 2,400 votes from his fans.

Briefly News Entertainment HOD thanks fans for their support

Briefly News Entertainment HOD Sibusisiwe Lwandle attributed the success of the second annual Briefly News Awards to the overwhelming support of the readers. She also expressed gratitude for the response from both the fans and the nominees.

"Our second official Briefly Entertainment Awards have been extremely successful, and it just shows how our readers have supported both our publication and their favourite entertainers.

"We also truly appreciate the response we received from the nominees and hope that they all know that they’re winners, regardless of the voting outcome."

