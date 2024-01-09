Naledi Aphiwe, Khosi Twala, Dlala Thukzin, Nasty C, Aymos, Sannah Mchunu, Wiseman Mncube, and Tyla emerge as winners at the inaugural Briefly Entertainment Awards

The awards highlight exceptional talent across various categories, including fashion, music, and acting

The awards signify a moment of recognition and appreciation for the contributions of these talented individuals

The winners of the Briefly Entertainment Awards have been announced. Image: @wiseman_mncube, @khosi_twala and @sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

The moment of truth has arrived as the curtains fall on the grand stage of the inaugural Briefly Entertainment Awards. With bated breath and unwavering determination, the readers of Briefly News cast their votes, tirelessly championing their beloved stars for an entire month. And now, is the moment of truth, to see who will walk away with the coveted titles.

And the winners are:

Influencer of the Year

Naledi Aphiwe won this award in a landslide victory after her fans flooded the voting station. The young sensation was a force to be reckoned with in 2023 and we look forward to see how she will take over 2024. Shoot for the stars Naledi!

Most Fashionable Celebrity of the Year

The Khosi Nation will never fail Khosi Twala. Her emphatic fanbase nearly crashed the voting website with all their votes and she now deservedly rocks the title of the most fashionable IT girl in the country. Slay us, sis!

DJ of the Year

After iPlan was crowned Song of the Year by various radio stations, it was only fitting for Briefly News readers to show Dlala Thukzin the same love. The talented DJ made waves on many dance floors in 2023 and we are looking forward to rocking out to more tunes in 2024. Dlala Thukz!

Hip-hop Artist of the Year

Nasty C dropped an album that ended all debates about who the GOAT is. He has been consistent and constant in the hip-hop space and Briefly News want him to feel seen and appreciated now more than ever. We love your work, Nasty.

Amapiano Artist of the Year

The competition was heavy in this category but Aymos cleared the finish line. Briefly News readers rave about his distinct vocals that take a song from an 8 to a 10/10 outer worldly experience. Congrats Aymos!

Actress of the Year

Oh Sannah Mchunu we love you. The incredibly talented actress has earned this title more than any other. Briefly News readers wanted Sannah to know that she is a legend in the industry. Her work is impeccable and her down-to-earth personality is simply the cherry on top. Thanda ukufa Mazozo!

Actor of the Year

This hunk swept our readers off their feet from day one. Not only is Wiseman Mncube talented, humble and kind, but he is also easy on the eyes and a clear winner of the coveted Actor of the Year title. We hope to see him in more projects this year. We’ll be keeping an eye out, Wise.

Best Newcomer

Tyla, my sister. What can we say? 2023 was yours.

Speaking on behalf of the Briefly News publication, Entertainment editor Sibusisiwe Lwandle said:

“It’s been such an incredible journey with a fulfilling finish. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for sharing your talent with the world. A huge thank you to Briefly News readers who threw their weight behind their favourites and voted. The numbers were overwhelming and beyond anything we could have possibly imagined. We are so grateful.”

