The Billboard 100 hit song Water has become a soundtrack to a lot of people's lives globally

These are five interesting facts about the face behind the song, Tyla, and how she landed on Obama's radar

Tyla and Musa Keys are up for the Best African Music Performance award at the highly anticipated 66 Grammy Awards

Tyla has one loyal fanbase, but just how much do they know about the Water hitmaker?

'Water’ hitmaker Tyla is nominated for a Grammy. Image: Taylor Hill and Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

A Joburg hun

Tyla Laura Seethal was born and raised in Johannesburg, and she is 26 years old. She attended Edenglen High School, where she recently took a trip down memory lane.

While visiting the students at the school, she reminisced about the good 'ol days.

"It sparks a lot of memories, even standing here. Remembering all the moments, all the laughs, all the auditions, the rehearsals that we had, talent shows. I just loved everything."

A Grammy nominee

Tyla and Amapiano singer Musa Keys are up for the Best African Music Performance award at the highly anticipated 2024 Grammy Awards.

They are competing against Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr.

Reacting to her nomination, Tyla took to her Twitter account to give a shout-out to her fans.

She broke a Billboard record

Tyla's record-breaking Water entered the Billboard 100 hits at number 67. This was a first for South Africa in a whole 55 years. Water also has five million streams on Spotify and 1 billion views on TikTok.

The record was first broken by Hugh Masekela.

Tyla has landed under Obama's radar

Tyla landed on Obama's radar after he revealed his annual list of favorite songs on social media.

Reacting to this, Tyla said she had always wanted to make the list.

"Always wanted to be on this list."

Another fact about Tyla is that she dreams of collaborating with rapper Drake, Doja Cat and DJ Khaled.

Tyla performs hit song Water on The Voice season finale

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla recently graced the stage for The Voice's season finale.

The singer performed her hit single, Water, which has become one of the world's biggest songs. However, Tyla's performance didn't go down all that well with everyone, as some said it wasn't suitable for a family show.

