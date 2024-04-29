Connie Ferguson's daughters recently posted a video of their take on a viral dance challenge

Lesedi and Alicia had netizens impressed and raving over their slick dance moves

Meanwhile, netizens trolled Connie for falling behind in the Gene Olympics as her daughters look more like their dads and nothing like her

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Connie Ferguson's girls, Alicia and Lesedi, joined a viral dance challenge. Images: connie_ferguson, ali.ferguson_.

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's gorgeous daughters, Lesedi and Alicia, recently joined a dance challenge and showed off their slick moves.

Lesedi and Alicia join dance challenge

Connie Ferguson's girls, Lesedi and Alicia, couldn't be left behind and recently caved in to join a viral dance challenge.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lesedi said she doesn't usually partake in social media trends, but the latest dance craze by Instagram user omgitzshayy_ made her change her mind.

The girls were effortlessly in synch and had followers stunned by their uncanny resemblance to their fathers, Neo Matsunyane and the late Shona Ferguson:

Mzansi reacts to Lesedi and Alicia's dance video

Netizens were impressed with the girls' dance moves, saying they made it look easy after the Tshwala Bam challenge was an epic fail for many:

Mzansi actress, Salamina Mosese gushed:

"Seeing you dance reminds me of when I used to take you to your dance practices at Curro Aurora."

MpumeM_ was impressed:

"Everyone who does this dance looks so cool!"

Foxy24681012 said:

"These are girls who grow up in money. They don't show and shake their bum."

ferrisblush wrote:

"Ali is so smooth. You guys did the things that must be done."

Meanwhile, some netizens were stunned by how much the girls looked like their dads:

naledi0501 said:

"It's crazy how both of them look like their dads, they did their mom dirty. But at least they got her hair."

GaMorolong joked:

"Aus Connie produced two humans that carry around their fathers’ faces. Girls are sell-outs, I tell you."

UMakhumaloSamu wrote:

"Connie’s daughters really look like their fathers."

PreciousMalesa posted:

"The last born has Shona's face."

Jason Derulo and Beyoncé's dancers join Tshwala Bam dance challenge

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jason Derulo and Beyoncé's dancers, the Les Twins, dancing to the Tshwala Bam challenge.

The trio gave the challenge a unique twist and nailed it, leaving South Africans thoroughly impressed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News