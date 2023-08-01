Connie and Shona Ferguson's daughters Lesedi and Alicia recently marked their father Shona Ferguson's death anniversary with touching tributes

Social media was awash with touching posts from the Fergusons and the South African film industry who were celebrating Uncle Sho's life

Both Sedi and Alicia expressed how much they love and miss their father, and also how they want to keep his memory alive

The Fergusons flooded social media with touching posts on Shona Ferguson's second death anniversary. Other celebs who worked with the late actor and producer also shared heartwarming comments.

Connie and Shona Ferguson’s daughters Alicia and Lesedi remember their father. Image: @ali.ferguson, @sediimatsunyane and @connie.ferguson

Source: Instagram

Lesedi and Alicia Ferguson pen touching posts on Shona Ferguson's second death anniversary

Shona Ferguson's daughters Lesedi and Alicia commemorated their late father with posts that left many people on social media emotional. Like their mother, Connie who took to her timeline to mark Uncle Sho's second death anniversary, Lesedi and Alicia also shared touching posts.

Lesedi headed to her page and shared sweet pictures of the late Ferguson Films founder and a touching caption. She gave a few life updates including that she is now in love. She also thanked her friends for their support. Part of the post read:

"A lot has happened since then. I’ve been broken but I’m still trying to pick up the pieces. They don’t fit where they used to, instead it’s creating a different form. I don’t know what or who yet but I’m still tryna figure that out.

"Apart from home, I have friends that look out for me and protect me. You know them… might’ve side eyed one but hopefully you’ve warmed up. I’m also in love again… it pains me that y’all will never meet. You would’ve loved him."

Alicia Ferguson also poured her heart out to her late father. Ali said she misses her dad and the sweet bond they shared. She wrote:

"Today marks 2 years since your departure, even though it feels like yesterday. The void never gets better, but I know the presence of God is helping us push forward and be strong. Every day, I’m always expecting you to either call me and ask “What’s for lunch?” or “Juice, I need a snap!”

Connie Ferguson commemorates 2nd anniversary of Shona Ferguson’s passing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson observed the anniversary of Shona Ferguson's death on Instagram. The actress poured her emotions into a lengthy post, honouring the memory of the man who held a special place in her heart.

Connie shared cherished memories through pictures and videos and reflected on the beautiful moments they shared.

Source: Briefly News