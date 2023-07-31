South Africans remember Shona Ferguson two years after his death

The film veteran passed away in Johannesburg after a Covid-related compilation

Tributes kept pouring in from the industry and his fans on social media, honouring the fallen tree

South Africans were mourning the death of actor and producer Shona Ferguson. He passed away in 2021 after spending two weeks at Netcare Milpark Hospital for a Covid-related complication.

South Africans have sent tributes to Shona Fergusons two years after his death due to a Covid-related complication. Images: @Shona_Ferguson, @AustinMalema

Source: Twitter

South African celebrities remember Shona Fergurson two years later

Actors and actresses around the country poured tributes to the filmmaker on the second anniversary of his passing. Shona was 47 years old and had multiple award-winning productions.

His death sent shock waves across the country, especially those who knew him on set. These are some of the tributes that were sent:

Shona Fergurson's fans send tributes two years after his passing

His industry colleagues were not the only ones to send messages of comfort to the Ferguson family, but his fans who enjoyed his craft for years. This is what they said about the actor on socials:

mbalenhle_ignatia sadly said:

"We really do miss him on our screens."

@sir_vusi_s declared:

"There will never be another like the one and only Uncle Sho."

@i_am_sduuh_ was sad:

"It still feels like a dream, a very bad that is. Covid 19 really did the world badly! Mr Sho- what a great man he was! We miss him dearly. May he continue resting in peace."

@naomie.mn remembered:

"I reflected on how talented he was, & the clear vision he had for storytelling when I was watching Unmarried S2 yesterday."

@dollarmac1 commented:

"Will always remember you Mr Sho, since village days! My nikwaaaa!"

@uncle.mitch_98 said:

"Death is crazy! Still doesn’t feel real to this day, honestly kinda feels like we haven’t heard from him in a while & he doesn’t to take a break from his socials."

Connie Ferguson sends a second-anniversary tribute to Shona

In another Briefly News report, Shona's widow, Connie Furgeson, took to her social media a tribute to her late husband.

She wrote an emotional note with a series of videos and pictures in memory of the late actor.

She ended the love letter with the words:

"I love you my Skat. Keep resting my SKAT. Till we meet again."

