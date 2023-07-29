Jub Jub posted a video taking pictures with his fans amid his sexual abuse and attempted murder allegations

The massive crowd were overjoyed to see the media personality while he was on a road trip with the Uyajola 9/9 crew

Jub Jub's fans on Instagram rallied behind him despite the harrowing charges levelled against him

Jub Jub showed love to his fans amid his legal woes. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub is keeping his head high amid damning allegations of sexual abuse and attempted murder.

Jub Jub's fans cover him with support despite legal trouble

The Uyajola 9/9 host recently posted a video on Instagram showing him interacting with fans. The clip displayed a large crowd surrounding Jub Jub and his crew as they made a stop in the middle of the night while travelling for the Moja Love show.

Despite his serious legal troubles, fans showered him with praise in the comments, admiring his affection towards his supporters.

Uyajola 9/9 star Jub Jub faces several charges

Jub Jub appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday after he handed himself over to the police.

He is facing three counts of sexual abuse, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault, dating back to 2006.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzanis Instagrammers encourage Jub Jub to stay positive

@nhlamulo_nwa.sono mentioned:

"I think we can all agree that Jub Jub has a beautiful soul."

@thulimaepa commented:

"Stay strong my brother. They can only hurt your emotions but they can't break your spirit. You have worked hard to be where you are. "

@denonamasilela stated:

"Wena one day you going to write a book about your life. Keep well and know that he is still God."

@khomottso__setatti suggested:

"Amanda shouldn't turn into a new Lady Zamar."

@iamcruzafrika wrote:

"Focus ntja. Never mind the other bad energy. You came to far to lose it all nje. Keep going my boy. "

@liziwematloha added:

"The industry doesn't appreciate authenticity and real ones."

@xolie.sibisi said:

"The blood of God will cover you.❤️"

@maka_nation__aurasalts posted:

"Once men rise, Jezebels are always on STANDBY to attack. We are with you."

Source: Briefly News