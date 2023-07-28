Jub Jub is rumoured to be married to a Cape Town woman of Italian ancestry named Zenith 'Zee' Mia

Mzansi has shown deep concern for the woman after her alleged husband made headlines following his arrest

The rapper and TV presenter was arrested on 27 July, and he faces charges of abuse, assault and attempted murder

Little information is known about Jub Jub's rumoured wife, Zenith 'Zee' Mia, but there are a few snaps of the woman online.

Who is Jub Jub married to? Unconfirmed reports suggest that he is married to Cape Tonian

Jub Jub is believed to be married to a Cape Town woman who hails from Italy - reports ZAlebs.

The woman goes by the name Zenith 'Zee' Mia and is allegedly the director of a music company, Rare Breed Entertainment, in Johannesburg.

It is reported that Jub Jub is also the director of the said company.

Jub Jub gushes over his wife, says she stood the test of time

In his interview with TshisaLIVE, Jub Jub gushed over his wife, who he did not name at the time. He said she stood by him when he was arrested to the time he got out and tried to get back at his feet.

In the 2018 interview, he said:

"This woman has stood the test of time. She was there before, she stood by me through my prison term, through the trials and tribulations. She never judged me, she never cursed me, she never looked at me in a different kind of way."

He added that Zenith is extremely private and is not about the flashy life and was never about his money.

Mzansi weighs in on Jub Jub's wife, says they feel sorry for her

Following the uproar of his arrest, netizens expressed concern over Jub Jub's alleged wife.

In a series of tweets, some tweeps said they could not help but feel sorry for her. Others wonder if she has the same story to tell.

Jub Jub's lawyer reacts to his arrest for alleged abuse, attempted murder and assault

Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub's lawyer responded to the abuse, attempted murder, and assault allegations.

He was released on bail of R10 000. His lawyer said: "These are some fabricated charges based on some form of resentment for one another. Basically, it's a ploy to say this guy has come out of prison, he is now successful, so let's bring him down."

