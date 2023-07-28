Following Jub Jub's arrest, Mzansi has been trying to connect the dots and figure out who were the four alleged victims

In the past, two well-known female celebrities came forth to allege that Jub Jub assaulted them

Two more women accused the Uyajola 9/9 presenter of the same crime, bringing the total to four

Following Amanda du-Pont's touching video about her alleged abuse ordeal, Masechaba Ndlovu came forward and told her story.

One of the four women who pressed charges against Jub Jub reportedly opened a case in February 2022. Image: @amandadupont, @official_jubjub, @masechabandlovu

Amanda du-Pont alleges Jub Jub abused her and attempted to kill her in an emotional Instagram video

Following Jub Jub's interview on Podcast And Chill with MacG, Amanda du-Pont went on Instagram and shared a video accusing Jub Jub of abuse.

In his interview, Jub Jub spoke about their relationship and even accused the singer and the mother of his child Kelly Khumalo of bewitching him, resulting in his relationship with Amanda du-Pont ending.

Amanda got triggered by the manner in which Jub Jub spoke about their relationship.

She even further alleged that Jub Jub tried to kill her. She opened a case against him in February 2022.

The actress claimed Jub Jub apologised for what transpired between them and had attempted to have a discussion.

Masechaba Ndlovu comes forward and shares her story

After Amanda shared the video, Masechaba Ndlovu came forward and stated that she had a similar experience with Jub Jub, and even alleged that the incident took place at his mother's house.

TV presenter Masechaba Ndlovu alleged that the incident took place at Mama Jackie's home when she was still a teenager.

In her social media post, Masechaba said:

More women come forward and accused Jub Jub of abuse

Two more women came forward to allege that Jub Jub abused them. One was Bonukuhle Mtsweni, Jub Jub's alleged cousin, and the other was Refilwe Khumalo.

Jub Jub breaks his silence on social media, posts a bible verse and claims the truth shall prevail

Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub broke his silence following his arrest on 27 July 2023.

He posted a bible verse and said God knows his heart, and so the truth shall prevail.

The rapper was arrested after he handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station. He claimed to have had no knowledge of the warrant of his arrest.

