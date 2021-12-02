Jub Jub has accused Kelly Khumalo of using muthi to lure him away from his ex-bae, Amanda Du Pont

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter revealed this during his explosive interview on the Podcast and Chill with MacG

The rapper blamed the Empini singer for his break-up with the stunning actress and alleged that Kelly doesn't want him to have a relationship with his son

Jub Jub is trending on social media following his explosive interview with MacG. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter was the latest guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Jub Jub accused Kelly Khumalo of using muthi to lure him away from Amanda Du Pont. Image: @official_jubjub, @kellykhumaloza, @amandadupont

The star accused his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, of practising witchcraft. He alleged that she used muthi on him so he would break up with his girlfriend at the time, Amanda Du Pont.

Jub Jub and the Empini hitmaker have a son together. The rapper said he tried to reach out to her so he could see his son more but Kelly allegedly refused to let him see his boy. He even played a voicenote he apparently sent to Kelly Khumalo.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jub Jub's tell-all interview. Many were surprised that Jub Jub used to date Amanda. Check out some of the comments below:

@karabeast24 said:

"Jub Jub was smashing Amanda Du Pont."

@Truthte83602973 wrote:

"Jub Jub said that he is tired of being quiet and the interview he did with MacG is just a piece of so many stories that he is going to share with us."

@TheTitanBaddie commented:

"Jub Jub accusing Kelly Khumalo of witchcraft is nothing new or shocking. History will tell you that black men have accused black women of witchcraft often when their bad decision making lead to bad consequences. This has also been a cause for violence against BW for centuries."

@SimthoBiyela wrote:

"Jub Jub admits that he was smashing Amanda Du Pont, I didn't know this."

@_mashesha added:

"Apparently Jub Jub broke up with Amanda Du Pont because of Kelly Khumalo."

