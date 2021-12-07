DJ Sbu Upset After MacG and Jub Jub's Bad Joke in Controversial Interview

DJ Sbu is upset following MacG and Jub Jub's explosive interview in which they made a bad joke about him

The podcaster and the rapper mentioned DJ Sbu's name when they were speaking about gay man during their chat

The former Metro FM presenter was not impressed because MacG and Jub Jub spoke about his sexuality on the show

DJ Sbu is not happy after MacG and Jub Jub mentioned his name during their recent controversial interview. The radio personality got hot under the collar when the controversial podcaster and the Uyajola 9/9 host made a bad joke about his sexuality.

DJ Sbu is not happy after Jub Jub and MacG made a bad joke about him. Image: @djsbulive, @macgunleashed, @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The club DJ took to Instagram and posted the clip of Jub Jub and MacG mentioning his name. The two stars were discussing whether they would "smash" a gay man or not. Sbu captioned the video:

"MacG and Jub Jub, is this how you thank me?"

According to TshisaLIVE, MacG told Jub Jub:

"I'm not gay ... I'm friends with a lot of gay people, Somizi, DJ Sbu, there's a lot of them," he said before he burst into laughter.

Peeps took to the former Metro FM presenter's timeline to share their thoughts on the clip. Check out some of their comments below:

ujjustkidding said:

"MacG wanted to catch Jub off guard, and it worked. It's a joke, he said he was kidding."

siyagumbi wrote:

"Lol... this was a genuine joke mos."

ndumi_ndlovu commented:

"Phephisa. No harm was intended, you are very respected and appreciated by the SA community at large."

captain_buthelezi05 said:

"I love how you called them brothers, hope that brotherhood doesn't get destroyed. MacG learn how to joke, mate. Hard luck grootman."

lando_mphephetse wrote:

"But it's not Jub Jub who picked up your name."

dancagram_sa added:

"They were really out of order."

