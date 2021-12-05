“Keep Winning”: Kelly Ignores the Drama, Celebrates Performance With Saucy Snaps

Kelly Khumalo has proven herself above all the drama, heading to her Instagram account to share some beautiful pictures

The snaps were taken at the singer's recent performance in Nelspruit and fans were really feeling the whole show

Mzansi took to the comments section, complimenting the queen on her amazing show

Singer Kelly Khumalo is really not about to get involved in all the drama and definitely proved it this weekend after keeping to herself and sharing some saucy snaps online.

Khumalo has not yet responded to ex-bae Jub Jub and his claims she uses muthi, instead choosing to focus on her singing career and share a few pictures from her recent performance.

Heading to her Instagram account, Kelly looked absolutely beautiful in a fitted red one-piece accompanied by some seriously hot red leather boots. She even wore her iconic fishnet stockings which let peeps know it was about to go down.

Check out some of the loving social media reactions to her pictures:

gadimatabane said:

"Her Majesty."

amandasheleni12 said:

"Keep winning maKhumalo."

pumi.dee said:

"Beautiful, I love you Kelly."

thabang4real said:

"The voice of Africa."

Jub Jub accuses Kelly K of using muthi to lure him away from Amanda Du Pont

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub is trending on social media following his explosive interview with MacG. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter was the latest guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The star accused his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, of practising witchcraft. He alleged that she used muthi on him so he would break up with his girlfriend at the time, Amanda Du Pont.

Jub Jub and the Empini hitmaker have a son together. The rapper said he tried to reach out to her so he could see his son more but Kelly allegedly refused to let him see his boy. He even played a voicenote he apparently sent to Kelly Khumalo.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jub Jub's tell-all interview. Many were surprised that Jub Jub used to date Amanda. Check out some of the comments below:

@karabeast24 said:

"Jub Jub was smashing Amanda Du Pont."

@Truthte83602973 wrote:

"Jub Jub said that he is tired of being quiet and the interview he did with MacG is just a piece of so many stories that he is going to share with us."

@TheTitanBaddie commented:

"Jub Jub accusing Kelly Khumalo of witchcraft is nothing new or shocking. History will tell you that black men have accused black women of witchcraft often when their bad decision making lead to bad consequences. This has also been a cause for violence against BW for centuries."

@SimthoBiyela wrote:

"Jub Jub admits that he was smashing Amanda Du Pont, I didn't know this."

@_mashesha added:

"Apparently Jub Jub broke up with Amanda Du Pont because of Kelly Khumalo."

