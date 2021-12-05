Jub Jub Faces Rape Case after Amamda Du-Pont and 3 Other Women Lawyer Up

Jub Jub faces multiple court cases brought by Amanda Du-Pont and three other women who have accused him of raping them

The three other women came forward after Amanda shared her emotional video on Instagram

The lawyer representing the women has said that they do not wish to be contacted by Jub Jub

Amanda Du-Pont has opened a case accusing Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) of raping her.

Following Amanda's emotional video on Instagram in which she opened up about her experiences with Jub Jub. This resulted in more women coming forward.

Jub Jub is being taken to court by four women who have accused him of raping them. Photo credit: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

The women have banded together with Amanda's rape case and are jointly taking the hip hop artist to court according to SABC News.

The lawyer representing Amanda has said that Jub Jub has not contacted them and they would prefer that it stayed that way until proceedings have been completed.

The lawyer confirmed that besides Amanda, three other women have come forward with rape allegations against Jub Jub.

Jub Jub drama, Slik Talk accuses Amanda Du-Pont of lying about hip hop artist

Slik Talk shared his opinion of Amanda Du-Pont's recent emotional video on social media.

He has branded her a liar and went on to say that everything that she said in her video was not true.

The YouTuber went even further and called Amanda a cloud chaser who was starving for attention.

He believes that she only shared the video when she realised that Jub Jub is more popular than she is.

"Do better": Minnie Dlamini speaks out, criticises Mac G & Jub Jub podcast

In similar news, actress Minnie Dlamini has added her voice to the Mac G and Jub Jub conversation. Heading to her Twitter account, the businesswoman called the podcast "degrading" and urged Mzansi to do better for its woman.

She went on to share that she wished she never even watched the controversial interview and said that both Mac G and Jub Jub should be ashamed of themselves.

Cassper Nyovest shines spotlight on abuse amid Jub Jub's serious accusations

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has placed a spotlight on abuse amid serious accusations levelled against Jub Jub. Two of the Uyajola 9/9 presenter's ex-girlfriends have accused him of raping them when they were still young.

Mufasa took to social media to respond to a tweep who asked him if he has abused any of his former baes, including Boity. The Siyathandana hitmaker made it clear that he's against GBV.

