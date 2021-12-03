Cassper Nyovest Shines Spotlight on Abuse Amid Jub Jub's Serious Accusations

Cassper Nyovest has shone the spotlight on abuse following serious allegations levelled against Jub Jub by a second well-known person

The Siyathandana hitmaker told a tweep that he didn't abuse any of his exes but he blessed them with money

Jub Jub has been trending after Masechaba Ndlovu also accused him of sexual abuse following Amanda Du Pont' rape revelation

Cassper Nyovest has placed a spotlight on abuse amid serious accusations levelled against Jub Jub. Two of the Uyajola 9/9 presenter's ex-girlfriends have accused him of raping them when they were still young.

Cassper Nyovest has denied abusing any f his former baes. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to social media to respond to to a tweep who asked him if he has abused any of his former baes, including Boity. The Siyathandana hitmaker made it clear that he's against GBV.

According to SAHipHopMag, the rapper-turned-businessman took to Twitter and shared that he doesn't abuse women but showers them with money instead.

Other tweeps took to Cassper Nyovest's comment section to share their two cents on his response to the tweep. Check out some of their comments below:

@Blackphamous said:

"Being accused does not mean you did it. Also, not doing it does not mean you won't be accused of it. Till as the public we learn to let the legal system and the legal professionals decide on presented facts, no one is safe. You'll be accused and the public will execute you."

@Steadygun wrote:

"Ke vaar we don’t hurt basadi, they would rather hurt me. I mean today I poured full tank and gave her chow money."

@Goitsemooki1 added:

"One of the reasons I'll forever respect you."

Masechaba Ndlovu also accuses Jub Jub of sexual abuse

In related news, Briefly News reported that Masechaba Ndlovu has also taken to social media to accuse Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her when she was still a teenager. The radio host alleged that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter raped her at Mama Jackie's house in Naturena some years backs.

The stunner said she was still a virgin at the time the rapper allegedly forced himself on her. Masechaba was reacting to actress Amanda Du Pont's tweet about her relationship with Jub Jub. Amanda also shared that the star allegedly raped her.

Taking to Twitter, Masechaba said she believes Amanda's story because the same thing apparently happened to her. Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Masechaba's revelations.

