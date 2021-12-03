Masechaba Ndlovu has also some out and accused Jub Jub of sexually abusing her when she was still a teenager

Masechaba took to social media to support Amanda Du Pont after she accused Jub Jub of raping her when she was younger

Moja Love has suspended the Uyajola 9/9 host following his explosive interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Masechaba Ndlovu has also taken to social media to accuse Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her when she was still a teenager. The radio host alleged that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter raped her at Mama Jackie's house in Naturena some years backs.

Masechaba Ndlovu has also accused Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her. Image: @masechabandlovu, @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The stunner said she was still a virgin at the time the rapper allegedly forced himself on her. Masechaba was reacting to actress Amanda Du Pont's tweet about her relationship with Jub Jub.

Taking to Twitter, Masechaba said she believes Amanda's story because the same thing apparently happened to her. Masechaba Ndlovu posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Masechaba's revelations. Check out some of their comments below:

@FraternityZA said:

"But wathula for years and instead you ambushed Babes Wodumo and involved yourself in Babes and Mampitsha's relationship?? You should have spoken about this during that interview. It's true when they say people who have personal issues often take it out into other people's business."

@EugeniaKulaAmey commented:

"It's her choice and healing process that will make her decide when to talk, when to report and please respect that.Don't dictate what she should do and when?"

@Peacer01198704 wrote:

"Why go to social media instead of going to SAPS?"

@General_TG said:

"I believe Jub Jub is innocent here. Are we only supposed to take women's side of the story."

@thatorula wrote:

"Sad. Women in SA are really on their own."

ZAlebs reports that Moja Love has suspended Jub Jub following his tell-all interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The channel said they don't condone GBV.

Jub Jub accused Kelly Khumalo of using muthi, opens up about dating Amanda Du Pont

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub accused his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, of practising witchcraft. He alleged that she used muthi on him so he would break up with his girlfriend at the time, Amanda Du Pont.

Jub Jub trended on social media following his explosive interview with MacG. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter was the latest guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jub Jub's tell-all interview. Many were surprised that Jub Jub used to date Amanda.

Source: Briefly.co.za