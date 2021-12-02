Amdanda Du-Pont has revealed shocking allegations that Jub Jub had allegedly abused, raped and terrorised her for two years

She took to her Instagram page to share her experience in an emotional video and detailed what had happened to her

The actress shared her experiences after she was dragged by Jub Jub when he appeared on Podcast and Chill with MacG

South African actress and model Amando Du Pont has posted a shocking video on Instagram alleging that she was raped, abused and psychologically terrorised by Jub Jub for two years by Jub Jub.

She posted the revelation after she was dragged when Jub Jub appeared on MacG's show.

Amanda Du-Pont has alleged that Jub Jub abused her for two years. Photo credit: @amandadupont, @official_jubjub

Amanda posted a detailed 17-minute video on Instagram explaining her ordeal. She opened up and couldn't hold back the tears as she explained all the horrible things she had to endure.

She said that the real reason that she left was that she thought Jub Jub was going to kill her. She went to the police station, the female police officer told her to go home and think about it.

The police officer explained that she was tired of women coming to the police station to report gender-based violence and being arrested and released again.

Her friends and fans reached out to her and offered kind words and support

ayandathabethe_:

"Broke my heart . I’m so sorry Amanda …"

ceecee_ndaba:

"I’m so sorry, Amanda. We believe you. ❤️

Sending all the love and gentleness your way. "

lalla_hirayama:

"I am so sorry. I am so mad at this shit. I’m sending you love, strength and support. It ends now."

amaqamata:

"Thank you for sharing Amanda, I know this must have not been easy for you❤️. We believe you and we will support you every step of the way."

Jub Jub accuses Kelly K of using muthi to lure him away from Amanda Du Pont

Jub Jub is trending on social media following his explosive interview with MacG. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter was the latest guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The star accused his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, of practising witchcraft. He alleged that she used muthi on him so he would break up with his girlfriend at the time, Amanda Du Pont.

Jub Jub and the Empini hitmaker have a son together. The rapper said he tried to reach out to her so he could see his son more but Kelly allegedly refused to let him see his boy. He even played a voicenote he apparently sent to Kelly Khumalo.

