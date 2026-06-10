South African horse racing legend Ormond Ferraris is said to have died at his Plettenberg Bay home on Tuesday

The Mzansi sporting legend left behind his two sons and other family members, including his stepdaughters

The news about Ferraris' death left social media users devastated as they paid tribute to the horse racing icon

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The South African horse racing community is mourning the loss of legendary Hall of Fame trainer Ormond Ferraris, who has passed away at the age of 94.

Ferraris died peacefully at his retirement residence in Plettenberg Bay following a brief illness. He spent his final moments surrounded by close family members, including his sons David and Paul, grandson Luke, granddaughter Caroline, and stepdaughters Kim and Leigh.

In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

Family confirms Ferraris' passing

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ferraris family thanked the public for the overwhelming support, condolences and messages of sympathy received since his passing.

While acknowledging their deep sadness, the family said they are finding comfort in the cherished memories they shared with Ferraris, the remarkable legacy he leaves behind and the countless people whose lives he influenced throughout his lifetime.

The family also requested that, instead of sending flowers, cards or gifts, those wishing to pay tribute to Ferraris consider donating to the Highveld Horse Care Unit in recognition of his lifelong passion for horses.

The family added that the funeral service will be private, with information regarding a memorial gathering to be announced at a later stage.

Fans mourn Ferraris after his passing

Charles Dinwoodie said:

"He was a great trainer! I remember driving past his stables with my dad in the late 60s!"

Beatrix Strydom reacted:

"Mr Ferrari, you have contributed to our Horse 🐎 Racing ferturnity in serving many years with your tough love approach towards all of us ...RIP, appreciate your memories left within all of us ...love Beats Strydom. Condolences to the Ferraris family."

Morgan Brown commented:

"An Awesome Human, may his Precious Soul Rest In Peace 🐝."

Sivalimgum Reddy wrote:

"Heartfelt condolences to the Ferraris family and friends ❤️."

Pierre Fourie shared:

"You were a LEGEND, Mr Ferraris. Thank you for giving my late cousin Rooies Fourie a chance to ride for you in the late 70's as an apprentice. RIP, Mr Ferraris."

Strassville Strassbourgh added:

"My deepest condolences to the Ferraris family. Mr Ferraris bought his tef and erragrostis and bedding from me just after David left, and I have the utmost respect for him. What a good man👌👌, thanks for making time for me, listening, and giving advice. I missed this man so much as a mentor and friend. RIP Mr Ferraris, I salute you!!!💪"

Rugby star announces son's death

Briefly News also reported that a popular rugby star shared devastating news about the passing of his lovely son on Tuesday, 17, 2026.

The rugby community worldwide show support to the player after the unfortunate announcement.

Source: Briefly News