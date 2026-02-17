AmaZulu have confirmed the death of one of their former players, prompting an outpouring of grief across KwaZulu-Natal’s football circles

Supporters and former teammates have remembered the ex-winger for his flair, sharp left foot and memorable spells at several top-flight clubs

His passing adds to a string of recent losses that have left the South African football fraternity in mourning

Premier Soccer League side Premier Soccer League club AmaZulu FC has announced the passing of one of its former players and paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

The club posted on social media on Saturday, 14 February 2026, confirming the death of former player Cecil Chiliza, who passed away over the weekend. In a statement, the club said:

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of our former yesteryear player, Cecil Chiliza, who has sadly passed away. Cecil will always be remembered for his contribution to the club and the pride with which he wore our colours. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who were touched by his life. May his soul rest in peace.''

Cecil Chiliza career highlights and former clubs

Chiliza played for Umlazi Citizens early in his career, building his reputation at grassroots level. He later turned out for Lamontville Golden Arrows before moving on to other KwaZulu-Natal-based clubs competing in South Africa’s top tiers, showcasing his ability beyond local football.

He also had a stint at Kaizer Chiefs, one of the country’s most successful clubs. AmaZulu’s official condolences confirmed that he was a notable yesteryear player for the club and is remembered for his contribution. Chiliza also reportedly featured for African Wanderers during his playing days.

Fans pay tribute to former AmaZulu star

Fans also paid tribute to his legendary footballing days.

@Sbu E Nkwanyana:

“You’ll always be in our prayers. The late veteran sports commentator of the erstwhile SABC Radio Zulu, ubaba Phillip Zwane, used to call Cecil Chiliza ‘UYINONO MNUMZANE’, referring to Cecil ‘Golden Boy’ Chiliza, who played alongside the likes of Mafa ‘Ace’ Nduli, Moffat ‘Killer’ Zuma, Amon ‘Dancing Shoes’ Shamase, Joseph ‘Zambia’ Motolo and Jerome ‘Bhunu’ Hlengwa. May your soul rest in peace.”

@Mandla Talatala:

“What a player he was during his heyday at Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows and AmaZulu. Very talented, with an educated left foot, taking defenders on down the left flank. May his soul rest in peace.”

@Sifiso Khumalo:

“Cecil ‘Invitation’ Chiliza with an educated left foot. He played for Umlazi Citizens, Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, Usuthu and African Wanderers. His combination with Moffat ‘Killer’ Zuma was amazing. Lala uphumule qhawe.”

@Smarh Phungula:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

@Jeffrey Mkhize:

“He looks like Cedrick ‘Sugar Ray’ Xulu.”

@Bhekizenzo Mhlongo:

“What a player. His left foot was educated. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chiliza’s passing marks another sad chapter in South African PSL football in recent months. The football community also mourned the loss of Tendai Ndoro, the former Orlando Pirates striker, who died at 40 in August 2025 after a prolonged illness, leaving fans and former teammates in shock.

Other notable losses included Sinamandla Zondi, a young centre-back for Durban City in the National First Division, who collapsed before a match in April and later passed away in hospital, and Brian Banda, the former FC Platinum and Zimbabwe international midfielder, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 29 in June.

