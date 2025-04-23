Sinamandla Zondi, a midfielder for Durban City, passed away duringa Motsepe Foundation Championship match against Milford FC at Chatsworth Stadium

The game was suspended immediately after Zondi collapsed on the field, with his identity confirmed later that evening by the club

Durban City paid a heartfelt tribute to Zondi, describing him as more than just a footballer—a beloved teammate, friend, and inspiration

Durban City have confirmed the tragic passing of midfielder Sinamandla Zondi, who died during their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash against Milford FC on Tuesday evening at Chatsworth Stadium.

Eyewitnesses and local media reported that the match was halted after a Durban City player collapsed unexpectedly on the pitch. The player's identity was initially kept private, but the club later issued an official statement revealing it was Zondi—fondly known as "Sgora"—who had sadly lost his life.

Durban City confirm midfielder Sinamandla Zondi has tragically passed away. Image: Durban City

Source: Facebook

Official statement confirms loss

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi aka Sgora, a loved member of the Durban City family,” the club’s statement read.

“Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer. He was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son, and an inspiration to all who knew him. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

The club further expressed its commitment to supporting Zondi’s loved ones during this difficult time, stating that they would provide ongoing emotional and practical support in the coming days.

Tributes pour in from South African football community

The news of Zondi’s untimely death has sent shockwaves across the South African football community. Tributes and messages of condolence flooded social media, with fans, fellow players, and clubs expressing their sorrow and paying respects to the young midfielder's life and career.

Mkhonto

Eish, what a talent just 2 weeks ago. I was praising your skills. Rest in peace, Nondaba 💔

Mashiya amahle

Death has robbed us of another future 🇿🇦. Condolences to the family and friends. To the players—siyazi kubuhlungu bafethu—let's push one last more and bring the title home for uSgora 🙏🏽

Gqaza

He died with his boots on, a soldier 👏 May his soul rest in peace & condolences to the Zondi family, Durban City Football Club, as well as the soccer fraternity at large 🕊️ Akuhlanga lungehlanga 💔

Focus turns to player safety protocols

Following this tragedy, questions have emerged regarding medical protocols and emergency response times in South African lower-division football. While the exact cause of Zondi’s collapse has yet to be publicly confirmed, the incident has reignited calls for increased investment in medical preparedness and health screening at all levels of the game. Durban City and the Motsepe Foundation Championship are expected to release further details as investigations continue. Zondi’s memory will undoubtedly live on among teammates, supporters, and all who shared the pitch with him.

Durban City initially withheld the player’s identity after the incident. Image: Durban City

Source: Facebook

