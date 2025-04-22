A lady flaunted the pay slip of a community service dentist, and people went wild over the woman's revelation

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and shares

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Mzansi was in it for the treat after a woman left them buzzing over a community service dentist's payslip.

A woman showcased the payslip of a community service dentist in South Africa, leaving Mzansi amazed. Image: Meeko Media/ Getty Images and Boni Xaba/Facebook

Source: UGC

Community service dentist's salary

The lady known on social media for unveiling people's salaries came yet again with another banger. On the 21st of April 2024, under the TikTok handle @lifereset_za, also known as Boni, she posted a clip on the video-sharing app.

Boni broke down the individual’s payslip, giving followers an inside look at what entry-level medical professionals earn during their mandatory community service year. With the total package reaching upwards of R45,000 per month as a basic salary, the post sparked a flurry of reactions across the country.

She also expressed how the person makes about R19343 for NP cash, health allowance R9929, gross earnings R74409, deduction of R20k and a net pay of R53713. Boni called the salary impressive.

In South Africa, community service is a compulsory year for health science graduates, including doctors, dentists, and pharmacists. It is intended to help them gain practical experience while contributing to the public healthcare sector.

Many social media users took to the comments to reflect on how the post inspired them or their loved ones to pursue a healthcare career. Some even compared it to salaries in other sectors, reigniting the conversation around fair pay for different professions in Mzansi.

Take a look at the video of the woman unveiling the salary of a community service dentist in South Africa.

SA reacts to the dentist's payslip

The online community rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the community service dentist's paycheck.

John Lyon said:

"Dentists Com Serve beat first-year intern doctors, well well-known fact."

SneDlamz24 expressed:

"Without overtime?, That’s a win, honestly."

Nokomorakaladi shared:

"I need Nurses to see this! That salary of Nurses in the government is an injustice, and until they are angry enough, nothing will happen!"

Luke wrote:

"Teachers are treated so badly by the government, such an injustice. How are we educated individuals earning the same as admin assistants with grade 12?"

Sego commented:

"Yoh, wow, I'm speechless. People who are studying this course are beyond blessed."

What is the average salary of a dentist?

A dentist in South Africa makes, on average, R 731,920 gross annually (R 60,990 gross monthly), which is 159% more than the national average, according to the Jobted website.

Income Range: R 455,390 is the typical beginning income for a dentist. The biggest compensation is more than R 1,870,000.

