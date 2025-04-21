Making Money in Mzansi: 5 Payslips That Left South Africans Stunned

People across the country are always curious to learn more about what fields pay how much to see if a certain job is worth pursuing

Some payslips that have been shared are shocking in terms of how high the salary is, but most of these are on the opposite spectrum

Briefly News has compiled five payslip stories that had South Africans scratching their heads in sheer disbelief

Working in South Africa is not for the faint of heart. The country has a massive unemployment crisis and it is incredibly difficult to find work. Some people, however, are lucky enough to start a career and some have shared what their salaries are. Briefly News has compiled five shocking salary stories that had SA talking.

SA woman shares mine driver's interesting payslip

Popular content creator Boni Xaba shared how much a mine driver earned in South Africa and the story gained a lot of traction because of the fat salary they earned. The person landed a whopping R80,607.24 as an incentive for the month while his basic salary was R19,275 that came with a leave allowance of R2,830. People wanted to know more about his sweet gig.

Lady showcases teacher's payslip with 18 years of experience

The same content creator shared the payslip of a person working as a teacher for 18 years. People were shocked when Boni Xaba shared a payslip revealing that a person was earning a net pay of R22,905 while paying R7,196 in taxes. The payslip sparked a conversation about teachers deserving to be paid more. Some commenters shared their salaries.

Woman shares architect with master's degree payslip

Payslips-orientated content creator Boni Xaba shared another payslip, and this time around, it was about an architect who had a master's degree. The person who shared the salary had left the country but shared that they were earning a net pay of R23,559.80. People across Mzansi couldn't believe that such a highly skilled and educated person could be earning such.

Boni said in a video:

"I must say, this industry is a crime scene. The salary is a crime scene unless you are self-employed or really love it."

Lady shares cashier's payslip, SA discusses low pay

A content creator by the name of @mpendulo_sibiya shared how a cashier was earing around R4,300 a month. The video quickly went viral and brought about a massive discussion on how retail workers earn a very poor living. What people found even more shocking was that she was still getting taxed, even though the person was below the personal income tax threshold.

Lady shares engineer salary with R21k tax deduction

South Africans had intense chest pains when @mpendulo_sibiya shared the payslip of a person who was earning about R78,000 a month. People across Mzansi were utterly stunned that someone could even earn such.

