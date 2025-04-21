A man, going by Moruti Gucci, was caught showing off his riches and expensive designer outfits at groove

The gent was flexing his massive stacks of cash in front of everyone, and couldn't help dancing in front of the crowd

People across Mzansi were entertained by the clip, with many people laughing in the comments section

South Africans were amused by Moruti Gucci when he showed off his material wealth. Images: real.tebogo.g.mas

Source: TikTok

Moruti Gucci was caught living it up at groove in a clip that showed him flexing his designer outfits and large stacks of cash. The man can be seen doing wild things like holding a lighter to a designer bag and dancing with two large stacks of R100 notes.

The good life

TikTokker real.tebogo.g.mas shared a clip of Moruti Gucci in different outfits. Even though he would have another item of clothing, there is always a piece of his outfit that's based on the designer brand. Another character that popped up in the clip was a dude wearing some normal clothes. Unlike Moruti Gucci, however, he was there to have a good time on the dance floor.

See the video below:

The party never stops

People in the comments pointed out that one woman fell in the clip. The man who shared it is a popular performer and has over 650,000 followers on TikTok. There are tons of videos on his account showing his flashy life. In the video posted above, you can see him standing beside Moruti Gucci, who was dancing with a large stack of R200 notes.

The performer has rocked many stages in front of large audiences. Image: John Lamb

Source: Getty Images

The artist has a massive following on TikTok regarding his video views. The gent can drop a clip and easily net over 100,000 views on a video. South Africans loved the clip and made some cheeky comments about Moruti Gucci.

Read the comments below:

Dr Man Original said:

"This guy had promoted Gucci, why can't he be turn to brand ambassador? It is time to make the owners of Gucci to consider."

Andiswa_034 mentioned:

"The song just does it for me 😭"

09.06.1976 - 19.05.2023 commented:

'It’s giving “I was waiting for this moment” 🤣'

Manloo shared:

"As a country we'd like to extend our sincere apology for having spoken in a bad manner with your name 😂"

Samson Ngqabutho Mla posted:

"So no one is going to talk about the sister who fell 💀"

emancipator said:

"A woman in a red dress catches my eye 👁️"

moneybank 621 mentioned:

"Attracting unnecessary attention, when SARS comes knocking people will be crying foul saying they are targeting Blacks."

Source: Briefly News