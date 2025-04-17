A person driving a Lamborghini decided to break the law in style by driving underneath a toll gate, leaving the internet entertained

Flashy cars are not that much of a rarity in South Africa, with some big cities housing a few luxury vehicle dealerships

People across the web enjoyed the clip, and many couldn't stop laughing at how slick the driver got away

A Lamborghini driver pulled away from a toll gate in a way that had the internet cackling. Images: SOPA Images, Willie B. Thomas

People across the internet had the time of their lives when a Lamborghini driver drove underneath a toll gate instead of paying for passage. The car is so low that it's able to drive underneath the barrier with tons of headspace. Most people in the comments pointed out that the reason why toll gates have spikes is for this reason.

The fast and evasive

Instagram user nustcelebs.official shared the clip of the incident. At the end of the video, you can see a person working at the toll booth standing in confusion as the driver speeds off. The low profiles of most supercars are a sight to behold. Their designs are built for speed and precision, but some are usually uncomfortable for day-to-day travel on normal roads.

See the video below:

The love for speed

Some South Africans love their fast cars. Most people may not be able to afford a supercar in South Africa, but some folks get creative with the cars they have. Travelling through some cities will result in seeing dropped suspensions and customised cars roaming the streets. A red robot is accompanied by the sound of a revving engine at times, a common scene in Mzansi.

SA has a vibrant car culture. Image: Jason Finn

If you are the lucky few who can afford a supercar, SA has a few luxury dealerships in the larger cities. Expensive cars aren't a rarity on Mzansi streets, but that depends on where you stay. Larger cities are home to the dealerships, and it's quite common to see a bunch of Porsches in the Northern parts of Johannesburg.

People across the internet loved the clip and shared some hilarious jokes and laughing emojis.

Read the comments below:

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a farm worker recorded his Afrikaner bosses who decided to whip up a spontaneous braai in the middle of a harvesting season.

previously reported that a farm worker recorded his Afrikaner bosses who decided to whip up a spontaneous braai in the middle of a harvesting season. A local content creator shared her experience of catching a taxi for the first time, and South Africans were entertained when she tried to pay with a bank card.

A South African teacher won hearts all over Mzansi when he performed a silly dance that had the internet entertained.

