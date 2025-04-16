A woman shared a hilarious clip of herself slipping down an amusement park ride, and South Africans were in stitches

The attraction spins people around while using gravity to hold them against the wall, but gravity wasn't on her side

People across the country couldn't believe their eyes and shared what they would have done if they were in the lady's shoes

A lady shared a hilarious clip of her amusement park accident and SA loved it. Images: mpulolindoh

A woman shared a side-splitting clip of herself slipping down an amusement park ride and holding on for dear life. The ride involves people lying against the wall, with the whole machine spinning and using gravity to hold up the participants. Unfortunately for the lady, she began to slip down the side of the wall.

Mzansi in tears

TikTokker mpulolindoh shared the clip of the incident with a caption that read:

"I almost died sanaaa😭"

South Africans couldn't get enough of the clip, and one other woman on the ride recorded her slipping down. Several commenters said what they would have done if they were in the woman's position.

See the video below:

A place for good fun

Even though the lady had a bad experience, South Africa is home to a ton of amusement park fun, with the best place to visit being Gold Reef City. The park is filled with some of South Africa's most thrilling ride. One of the classics is the Anaconda, a high speed rollercoaster with intense twist and turns.

People in Johannesburg get enjoy some fun rides. Image: Thomas Barwick

The park has a variety of rides so people who don't enjoy such high octane speeds can enjoy them. If rides aren't up your speed, there are plenty of restaurants that sell good food.

South Africans loved the clip and shared some hilarious comments.

Read them below:

Gavin said:

"Super safe no nets no safety belts, huge opening on top spinning with a big speed... Super safe."

Rheona mentioned:

"Yohh I was the first to go down (I didn't know that it was normal) and I thought I was gonna die or something."

✨Lucy✨ commented:

"I went on this ride five times directly after each other in like 2012 and its still a core memory🤣 I absolutely loved it. Anyone know where in Gauteng I could go again?"

Itz_vive_x shared:

"That happens when the ride is almost over, and they start slowing the ride."

zoë🤍 posted:

"My question is, how did the others stay up while you went down😭 The one girl could even record without holding on."

Drey said:

"This thing full on caused me to have a panic attack! NEVER AGAIN😭"

Main General mentioned:

"I'm a gent neh but this literally almost made me cry 😭"

Aphiwe Magwaza 🦋❤️ commented:

"This is the only ride that doesn't make me sick, I love it soo much❤️"

A South African man had the country laughing after sharing how he pronounced Japanese words while using his SA accent.

