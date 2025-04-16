A viral video shows a baboon wearing jean shorts plucking all the feathers from a chicken that stands completely calm

The bizarre clip from Eastern Cape content creator has Mzansi laughing at how relaxed the chicken appears during the entire process

South Africans compared the strange animal interaction to toxic relationships, where one partner accepts bad treatment

One baboon gave a chicken poor treatment, which had many commenting. Images: Alvin Nirenberg / 500px/Getty Images and Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A bizarre video of a baboon removing all the feathers from a completely unbothered chicken has South Africans cracking up. Facebook user @Madhafela, who often shares funny clips online, posted the strange animal interaction that shows a baboon wearing jean shorts carefully plucking feathers from a chicken that seems perfectly fine with the whole situation.

In the video shared on 15 April, the baboon can be seen sitting next to the chicken, holding its wings while using its foot to secure a bowl nearby. The primate slowly pulls feathers from the bird, who stands calmly without trying to escape or showing any signs of distress.

The content creator captioned the video:

"My problem is, why is the chicken comfortable 🙄 It's enjoying this 🤣😂😂 This is an example of a toxic relationship."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What makes the clip so funny to viewers is how the chicken appears completely relaxed while being plucked bald, standing still as if enjoying a spa treatment rather than being de-feathered.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Animal behaviour

Baboons are known for their allogrooming behaviours, which usually serve important social purposes. In the wild, baboons often groom each other to remove parasites, dirt, and dead skin. These activities help maintain health and strengthen social bonds.

Studies of primate behaviour also show that allogrooming is a key way that baboons and other primates build alliances and establish social hierarchies. The time spent allogrooming increases with group size, and the activity helps reduce tension and stress among group members.

However, baboons usually do this with other baboons or primates, not chickens. This unusual cross-species interaction is what makes the video so entertaining and bizarre to viewers.

A baboon was caught de-feathering a chicken. Images: @Madhafela

Source: Facebook

What Mzansi thinks

South Africans couldn't help but compare the strange animal dynamic to unhealthy human relationships, with many comments pointing out how the chicken's acceptance of its treatment mirrors people who stay in bad situations:

@Vivian Mukema made a serious observation:

"And the abused does not even dare to leave."

@Ida Colon wasn't amused:

"That is not funny, dam* monkey dam* abusers!"

@Mary Musonda gave a dark but humorous take:

"Until they kill you, that's when you are out of a relationship😂😂😂"

@Fatuma Kabunga questioned the chicken's choices:

"I don't understand why you would let yourself be abused to this extent😂"

@Nei Nei Bohedile saw a different ending:

"I think the chicken is now due for a delicious dinner stew😂 Just joking,"

@Simon Sipho offered a life lesson:

"Bad friends will eat you alive."

@Phionah Katushabe identified the problem:

"Trusting too much😂"

More animal stories

Three Pretoria women went from enjoying beautiful views on their hiking adventure to running for their lives after being chased by wildebeests.

An American man shocked South Africans with footage of how he calmly prepares raw meat for his pet puma named Messi.

A disturbing video showing countless dead sea creatures washed up along a coastline has sparked concern among South Africans.

Source: Briefly News