“Are Y’all Still Alive?”: SA Amazed by Women Chased by Wildebeests
- Three South African women from Pretoria decided to go on a hiking adventure outside the city
- The ladies enjoyed breathtaking views and documented their lovely experience, which included a wildebeest chase
- Mzansi was stunned by the lack of urgency as the women reacted to being targeted by the animals
Three South African women got a taste of the wilderness as they went on a fun hiking adventure.
The Mzansi women visited Cradle Moon Conservancy outside the city and enjoyed breathtaking views.
Women catch wildebeests’ attention
Three South African women from Pretoria shared their experience of hiking at the gorgeous Cradle Moon Conservancy. The location offers the bush experience just outside of the city, closer to Johannesburg and Pretoria.
The ladies documented their lovely experiences as they captured breathtaking footage of the picturesque views. On their way up a hill, the Mzansi women caught the attention of three wildebeests that initiated a chase.
The women were not too alarmed as they shared giggles as they jogged away from the animals. The wildebeests changed their direction and spared the adventurous ladies.
Watch the TikTok video below:
More about wildebeests
Although there are only a few cases reported about wildebeests being harmful to humans, an article by Safari Partner explained that the animal's sharp horns and big structure could inflict serious injury to its predator:
“An enraged wildebeest can be dangerous, especially due to its big size and sharp horns.”
SA amazed by ladies chased by wildebeests
Mzansi was stunned by the three women’s reactions as they were chased by a wild animal:
@king kong 🦍💕 was amazed by the wild chase:
“Being chased by wildebeest is mad business.”
@just_jessy .m pointed out the crazy chase:
“Laughing and running is the worst.”
@Khethelo.ooooo 💕needed the women to be a little faster and commented:
“Why are you so slow?”
@Katlego Bokole was frustrated by how slow and unserious the ladies appeared:
“That’s a whole wildebeest, please be serious.”
@randomthingssssssxoxobymaks explained to Mzansi what her problem was:
“My problem is I'd get tired of running, stop and scream 'Stop in the name of Jesus!'”
@Aimee_M wondered if the ladies had any sense of urgency:
“Is this you running for your life?”
@meena 🫠💕was reminded of her actions in her dreams:
“You guys are running like I do in my dreams.”
@Mann_Thlolos related to the ladies who giggled during the wild chase:
“I wouldn't even be able to run. I'd be dying of laughter.”
@Selena 🍒🎀🔴❤️wondered if the three besties were still with us or not:
“Are y'all still alive?”
