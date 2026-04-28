South African reality TV stars Melany and Petrus Viljoen have spoken publicly for the first time since their arrest in the United States on shoplifting-related charges

The couple explained why their arrest was a misunderstanding and addressed the deportation reports

The couple also shared details about their living conditions inside the separate US detention facilities

Mel and Peet Viljoen explained that their arrest was a misunderstanding, Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

South African reality TV stars Melany “Mel” Viljoen and Petrus “Peet” Viljoen have finally given their first interview since their arrest in the United States on shoplifting charges.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria stars are being held in custody by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While Peet is currently at the California City Correctional Facility in California, Mel sits 1,580km away at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado.

The couple previously entered their pleas when they appeared virtually before the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

Mel and Peet Viljoen spoke to a South African publication, Rapport, via text messages through United States authorities.

Mel and Peet Viljoen break silence from behind bars

On Sunday, 26 April 2026, journalist and content creator Bianca van Wyk released a summary of Mel and Peet Viljoen's exclusive interview on TikTok.

The couple, who are accused of “ticket switching”, a form of shoplifting where one scans cheaper items during self-checkout, denied the allegations.

According to Bianca van Wyk, the couple said that the entire incident was a misunderstanding at self-checkout. Mel, who previously shared why she had allegedly stolen the items, admitted that she may have scanned items incorrectly and offered to pay for anything amiss.

In the interview, Mel insisted that she was not guilty and that the police couldn't show her evidence of intentional theft. Mel Viljoen also claimed that the only footage shown to her was of a Publix employee helping her scan items.

Peet Viljoen also seems to have addressed reports that they were set to be deported back to South Africa. United States authorities say the couple overstayed their tourist visas; Peet insists their applications are pending. He said that this needs to be clarified.

Peet made it clear that he has no intention of returning to South Africa if their visa application is denied and said that they will apply for asylum.

“We will stay here. And I'm not a survival case. I'm a warrior,” Peet Viljoen texted.

Peet and Mel Viljoen also shared their living conditions at the California City Correctional Facility and the Denver Contract Detention Facility, respectively.

Watch the video below:

Several South Africans reacted to Bianca van Wyk's summary with humour and criticism of Peet Viljoen's statements.

@MBK9 said:

"I swear, watching the American news feels like a show on Netflix. I love when South Africa makes a cameo. 😂😂😂"

@CarolinaBudgie claimed:

"Felons don’t get asylum!! In his dreams."

@Bronwyn Pearce:

"Have you reached out to Tammy Taylor to hear what she has to say about all of this?"

Mzansi reacted to Mel and Peet Viljoen's exclusive sit-down. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mzansi warned not to assist Mel and Peet Viljoen financially

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that private investigator Mike Bolhuis released a statement warning South Africans about Mel and Peet Viljoen, who remain jailed in the United States.

Boulhuis also gave the Vijoens' alleged victims in South Africa advice ahead of their anticipated deportation.

Source: Briefly News