Real Housewives of Pretoria reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen will reportedly come back to their home country after their arrests in the USA

The pair who were nabbed for reportedly stealing food at a grocery store in America have reportedly been scamming people while in America

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 19 April 2026, to comment on their alleged deportation

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YouTubers Mel and Peet Viljoen will reportedly return to SA after scamming people of R5000 amounts. Image: MelViljoen

Source: Instagram

YouTubers Mel and Peet Viljoen will reportedly be back in South Africa soon to face the music after their arrests in the USA.

The pair recently trended on social media when journalist Redi Tlhabi commented on their possible deportation.

TimesLIVE reported on Sunday, 19 April 2026, that popular private investigator, Mike Bolhuis, has revealed that the USA intends to deport the Viljoens, who will have to face their crimes in Mzansi.

Bolhuis adds that he's representing several people who shared that they were recently scammed amounts ranging from R5000 to R10 000 by the YouTubers, as deposits to help them get into the USA.

"Many people have contacted us saying they lost R5000 thinking the Viljoens could be the gateway to America," says Bolhuis.

Bolhuis adds that the Viljoens have nothing; everything has been taken to the USA, and they also have nothing in South Africa.

"There were so many different scams from America in the few months that they were there; it's unbelievable," adds the private investigator.

According to Bolhuis, the documents that the Viljoens used to enter the USA were manipulated, fraudulently falsified, and the US authorities do not intend to keep the couple in the US, who lived in America illegally.

The publication adds that the reality TV star's lawyer, Ryan Berger, also indicated that the couple intends to plead not guilty, and their case is set for 7 May 2026.

Social media user @biancavanwyk reported on her X account on 16 March 2026 that the Viljoens legal troubles keep escalating.

Social media users react to the Viljoens reported deportation

Stan Mda said:

"Lol, here they will just walk free. Why not face the music in the United States? Here, there are no rules."

Mosia Botiane replied:

"Crime has no colour."

Zeus Hlox responded:

"It's in Afriforum policy that their members, if they want to come here in the US as refugees, need to send the Viljoens money."

Thometsana Khiba wrote:

"They broke the law in America; they should pay for their crime there. If America decides to release them, then they can't be arrested again here."

Carolyn Baldwin Botha reacted:

"The must serve the time for the crime in the country where the crime was committed. No coming back here! And what about the R70 million that they owe @Tammy Taylor in the USA? They should sort them out while they're there."

Mahir TheRevert responded:

"No, let them go, please."

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"SA doesn't take white people into account.... they just pay some money, then they're set free."

Zacky Macaire reacted:

"Their visas had expired. The US decided that deporting them is cheaper than jail. So they will face the music in SA."

Reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen will return to SA after arrests. Image: MelViljoen

Source: Instagram

Americans react to Mel and Peet Viljoen's stolen groceries

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Americans responded to South African reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria reality TV star was nabbed in Florida for stealing groceries.

South Africans on social media have also commented on the Viljoens arrests this week.

Source: Briefly News