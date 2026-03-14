Americans have responded to South African reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria reality TV star was nabbed in Florida this week for stealing groceries

South Africans on social media have also commented on the Viljoens arrests this week

Americans on social media react to Mel and Peet Viljoen's shoplifting. Image: GettyImage

Source: Facebook

South African reality TV stars Melany "Mel" Viljoen and Peet Viljoen trended on social media this week after their arrests in Florida for stealing groceries at a Publix grocery store.

The Mommy Club reality TV star, Happy Simelane, and Real Housewives of Cape Town Beverley Steyn celebrated their arrests on social media.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a list of groceries for the reality TV stars on its Instagram account on Thursday, 13 March 2026.

According to media reports, the Viljoens stole 392 items of groceries, such as beetroot, potatoes, toilet paper, sparkling water, La Marca Prosecco sparkling wine, San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water, Maison Perrier flavoured sparkling water, Coca-Cola Zero, and other items.

The celebrity blog reports that Americans are shocked by the amount of beetroot the Viljoens stole, and many are now wondering whether South Africans eat or drink that much beetroot.

Social media users respond to the groceries that were stolen

Getlikeposh said:

"This shows that stealing is something they usually do; this is not the first time. They probably used to get away w/ it in SA due to their facade (looking rich) and skin colour."

Chaki_jana responded:

"At least they don't have kids as yet, imagine what their kids could have been going through 😢yoh."

Lisakanyam replied:

"Looks like 'privilege' didn't quite work out for them, guess White South Africans can't survive outside South Africa and a good legal system. In Mzansi, they are protected by the system; outside SA, whites become everything they portray black people as."

Collateral_beautytransfomation responded:

"The US is expensive, a rand does not stretch that far, and all self-checkout has cameras now. 6 yrs ago, maybe they could have gotten away with it. They should have just dropped their pride and lined up at the food bank if they were struggling."

Edward.the.second said:

"😂😂 The victims are now suspects in the USA 😂😂."

Noms_30 wrote:

"Gore from G class to stealing at a grocery store? Wow 👏."

Tehillahlidia said:

"This couple brings shame to good South Africans."

Lavorie_d replied:

"As for beetroot 😂."

Mooi_thandeka wrote:

"You do not steal from God’s people, making an honest living, and think God is okay with that. I worked extremely hard for the money that I bought 'Tammy Taylor ' with… When I discovered that almost everything was fake, I asked God to restore everything I had lost. I never fought with them; I gave the matter to God… Once again, I’m convinced that there is a God in heaven… He sits on the throne 24/7, fighting for his people 🙏🏾❤️… Babotshwe kancinci aba🫵🏽."

Americans comment on Mel and Peet Viljoen's grocery list. Image: PeetViljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel and Peet Viljoen’s mugshots leave SA talking

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman shared her reaction after seeing the mugshots of Mel and Peet Viljoen following their arrest in the USA.

She questioned how people who once seemed successful could end up in such a situation, and for a crime such as theft.

The reaction video quickly draws attention online, with social media users jumping into the discussion with jokes, criticism, and questions.

Source: Briefly News