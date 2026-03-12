Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Reality TV Stars Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn React to Mel and Peet Viljoen's Arrests
Reality TV Stars Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn React to Mel and Peet Viljoen's Arrests

by  Rae Seleme
  • Popular TV stars Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn responded to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests this week
  • The Viljoens shocked Mzansi when they got arrested for stealing groceries in Florida, USA, this week
  • South Africans reacted to Simelane and Steyn's comments about Mel and Peet's arrests in the USA

Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn celebrate Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests
Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn comment on Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests. Images OfficialTwinny and BeverleySteyn
Source: Twitter

The Mommy Club star Happy Simelane and The Real Housewives of Cape Town's Beverley Steyn have commented on Mel and Peet Viljoen's recent arrests in Florida, USA.

Simelane, who previously trended on social media when she said her ex-lover's wife was stalking her, sued the Viljoens after reportedly paying them R2.8 million intended for a Tammy Taylor franchise.

The Mommy Club star reportedly shared in a Carte Blanche interview that she paid the Viljoens the hefty sum, but never received ownership of the beauty salon.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba also shared Beverley Steyn's response to the Viljoen's arrest on its Instagram account on Thursday, 12 March 2026.

Steyn said: "If he needs cash, I'll buy his Guccie jacket from him."
The Real Housewives of Cape Town star also commented on the blog's post: "How the wheel 🛞 turns ‼️."

Social media user @officialtwinny shared a video on her X account of Simelane celebrating the arrests of the reality TV stars on Thursday, 12 March 2026.

"Happy Simelane celebrates the arrest of Melany Viljoen and Petrus “Peet” Viljoen. Tammy Taylor scammers have been arrested," she captioned the clip.
Simelane also posted on her Instagram story: "When the couple that stole R2.8 million from me get arrested in America."

Social media users react to Steyn and Simelane's comments

Mapsmotswana said:

"I guess it’s happy new year🥳 to Beverly, lol. 😂."

@BoitumeloCaleb responded:

"The court ordered the payment, but there is no public record confirming that the Viljoens have actually paid Happy Simelane the R2.8 million. In fact, recent developments suggest Simelane and other former associates are still fighting for their money."

@officialtwinny wrote:

"They won’t get a cent."

@StHonorable reacted:

"They're coming back once they find them guilty. She must go after them."

@officialtwinny asked:

"If they don’t afford groceries, do you think they’ll have R2.8 million?"

@kutulloMm replied:

"From luxury lifestyles to handcuffs."

@DjamouSangare wrote:

"Karma will allocate you."

@ArtSetshedi said:

"Karma waits for you to be comfortable in your win, then it strikes. I hope it gets worse for them for Happy’s sake."

@ndgwah commented:

"Wow, they are arrested. This is karma."

K.w.e.e.n.r.a.y wrote:

"Go nale ngaka e strong e Bev a yang ko go yone struu! (There's a sangoma that Bev is using).😂😭😭 E se kgale tlabe re bala ka Nonku,"😂 (We'll be reading about Nonku soon).

Amber.foko said:

"The song choice🤣🤣🤣."

Lelo_hans01 replied:

"She’s having a time of her life😂."
Beverley Steyn and Happy Simelane celebrate Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests in the USA
'Mommy Club' star Happy Simelane celebrates Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests. Image: HappySimelane
Source: Instagram

