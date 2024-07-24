The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast members Bev, Liz and Mel's racial drama trends

The Tammy Tailor Nails SA owner Mel Viljoen revealed the racial remarks that Bev Steyn made against Liz Prins

Mel Viljoen confronted Liz Prins about what was said about her race and who she dates behind her back

'The Real Housewives' sparked a racial drama. Image: melanyviljoen/thelizprins/beverley_steyn

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa girlies sure know how to brew drama and keep their fans entertained and glued to the edges of their seats.

Mel Viljoen shares racial remarks made by Bev against Liz

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast members kicked off their trip to Jamaica, filled with drama and unresolved issues from their original shows. Recently, Mel Viljoen had to get something off her chest.

According to The South African, Tammy Taylor Nails SA founder Mel Viljoen recently revealed Bev Steyn's racial remarks about fellow cast member Liz Prins.

During their recent episode, Mel Viljoen didn't hold back and shared what was said behind Liz's back.

She said:

"Now that we are mentioning things that we say about each other, behind each other’s back. And about this whole race situation. I wanted to tell Liz something.

"Bev said three times that she was shocked and couldn't believe it every time you went after a black man. She pointed out that you are a white woman, but then added that you are not quite white, you are coloured. She specifically mentioned skin color, saying that white girls wouldn't do that."

Later, Liz confronted Bev during their dinner at the table.

