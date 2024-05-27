Londie London discussed unresolved issues with Nonku Williams, revealing tension behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of Durban

She expressed disappointment with Nonku's behaviour and how it affected her experience on the show

Londie is now enjoying her time on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and has formed a new friendship with Christal from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reality TV star and businesswoman Londie London has opened up about her relationship with Nonke Williams. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star said she had some unfinished business with the star.

Londie London has gotten candid about her fallout with Nonku Williams. Image: @nonku_williams and @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London on unresolved issues with Nonku Williams

It seems a lot was happening behind closed doors on The Real Housewives of Durban. Musician and businesswoman Londie London returned to our TV screens as part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and she had a few issues to address.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the star shared that there definitely was some tension among the ladies on RHOD. She also addressed her beef with Nonku Williams, saying there were some unresolved issues between her and fellow cast member Nonku Williams. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I had some unresolved issues with Nonku. It left a bitter taste in my mouth. I did not want it to get that far because I understand that this is a show but I wish it could have ended differently. It was not nice.

"I was disappointed in her because I did not expect her to poke as hard as she did; she just kept getting into my business."

Londie London on the new show

South Africans were more than happy to see their favourite housewives back on their screens. Londie London said she is enjoying being a part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and is loving her newfound friendship with Christal from The Real Housewives of Johanessburg.

Sorisha Naidoo walks out from RHOD Season 4 Reunion barefoot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it was a very tense reunion on The Real Housewives Of Durban. Sorisha Naidoo could not take the disrespect anymore, so she stormed off barefoot.

Sorisha Naidoo is so over The Real Housewives Of Durban. This was due to the dramatic ending of Season 4, and all eyes were on the reunion special.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News