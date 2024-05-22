Sorisha Naidoo was done with The Real Housewives Of Durban Season 4 reunion that she walked off during the show

When tensions started to build up, Sorisha upped and left while barefoot, and she mentioned how she regained her peace when she reunited with her loved one

The season of the hit Durban reality TV show saw the ladies forming alliances, and things turned sour, leaving the ladies divided

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

It was a very tense reunion on The Real Housewives Of Durban. Sorisha Naidoo could not take the disrespect anymore, so she stormed off barefoot.

Sorisha Naidoo is yet to decide if she will return to ‘RHOD’ Season 5 following a dramatic end to Season 4. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

Sorisha not pleased with S4 ending

Sorisha Naidoo is so over The Real Housewives Of Durban. This was due to the dramatic ending of Season 4, and all eyes were on the reunion special.

This season of the hit Durban reality TV show saw the ladies forming alliances with each other. The two groups were not on good terms, so rumours and malicious gossip started to spread.

If Sorisha was not being labelled a sidekick, it was her husband Vivian Reddy's involvement with Ocean's Mall.

Sorisha grabs shoes and walks barefoot

During the taping of the reunion show, Sorisha Naidoo walked off.

When tensions started to build up, Sorisha upped and left while barefoot. This was because she had hoped that everyone would sort out their issues amicably, but things got worse.

“It was very hard to watch the final episode and not feel a certain way about it. I feel very disheartened that nobody felt they had to apologise to me. By the time the apology was trying to come through at the reunion, I was over it. I was already checked out.”

Will Sorisha return to Season 5?

Should the ladies on the show change their ways, Sorisha stated that she might return.

“If there is a major shake-up and the show is more aspirational, and we see each other as women and not anything else, I would be back.”

Mzansi not feeling MaBlerh's inclusion on reunion special

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaBlerh returned as the host of The Real Housewives of Durban season four reunion for the second year in a row.

The renowned radio and TV personality has hosted several reunions throughout the franchise.

Viewers were excited for MaBlerh to bring the heat and the spice, while others felt that he would be too biased.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News