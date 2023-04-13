RHOD reality star Sorisha Naidoo set Twitter into a frenzy after she clapped back at her castmates Nonku, Jojo and Ruan

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on this new "spicy" Sorisha, remarking on her villainous new character

The Real Housewives of Durban has captured fans' attention since the show debuted in 2021

The Real Housewives of Durban has been making waves since its debut in January 2021. The show, which follows the lives of wealthy women in Durban, has captivated audiences with its drama, fashion, and, of course, the shade.

This season, Sorisha Naidoo has emerged as the queen of clap backs, leading some fans to speculate that she's in her "good girl gone bad" phase.

Sorisha claps back at cast members

TimesLive reports that in a recent episode of the RHOD, tensions were high as the women gathered for dinner in Knysna. The drama started when Mbali and Nonku argued about what Nonku meant when she said she had "Mabusi vibes". The argument quickly escalated, and Nonku, JoJo, and Ruan stormed off from the table.

As they were leaving, Sorisha sent them off with a spicy "voetsek", which sent Twitter into a frenzy. Fans of the show were quick to comment on Sorisha's newfound confidence, with many speculating that she's embracing a new, edgier persona.

Fans react to new "spicier" Sorisha

@qhamadlula_ was here for the drama, commenting:

"Sorisha saying “Bye-Bye voetsek” to Jojo, Nonku and Ruan as they were preparing to leave ended me#RHODurban"

@OlwamiAmukelan1 tweeted:

"Sorisha is her villain era sana. Her saying "voetsek" to twiddle dee and twiddle dum will forever be iconic! #RHODurban"

@TendaiTasha posted:

"#RHODurban Shuuuuuu Sorisha - in her no b.s era. Yass Jojo - needs therapy Annie - straight shooter, zero time for b.s. Slee - Auntie is calm. Nonku - delusional, lies too much, toxic. Sane - lies a lot but she’s funny. Maria - stop the lip fillers girl."

@lerato_lalove tweeted:

"Sorisha legit said “voetsek” to human beings. I bet you she’s never said it to her dogs. kancane kancane wa vela usisi. #RHODurban"

