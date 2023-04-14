Kelly Khumalo and the late Senzo Meyiwa's daughter Thingo is following in her father's footsteps

The star recently left her followers in their feels when she posted a short clip of the nine-year-old juggling a soccer ball like a professional

The Bazokhuluma singer's fans reacted to the video with heartwarming responses about how Thungi reminded them of Senzi Meyiwa

What they say about the apple not falling far from the tree is true. Many children look up to and follow in their parent's footsteps, and Thingo is no exception.

In a viral video, Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa's daughter Thingo play soccer. Image: @kellykhumaloza and Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa may be gone, but his nine-year-old daughter Thingo keeps his memory alive. Apart from looking exactly like her dad, the little star has unmatched soccer skills.

Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo shows off soccer skills

Kelly Khumalo had Mzansi gasping when she shared a cute video of her daughter with the late soccer legend showing off her soccer skills. In the video, Thingo, playing in their backyard, juggled the ball like a professional. Kelly Khumalo captioned the video:

"Thingo LweNkosazane."

Kelly Khumalo's followers react to Thingo juggling soccer ball in video

Taking to the Empini singer's timeline, peeps said the video made them emotional. Some said they loved that Thingo was following in her late father's footsteps.

@boity said:

"Wooooow."

@simzngema wrote:

"You are blessed sisi ❤️"

@manakaranaka added:

"Like, this got me so emotional man."

@noliezuz commented:

"The most beautiful video I have seen on IG today, in fact the whole year ❤️❤️❤️ Well done Mammie, this is so wonderful and touching. Daddy, continue being iDlozi elihle."

@pebetsimatlaila noted:

"This Moved me to tears."

@makgofe wrote:

"It’s in her blood!"

@thembeni_the_redeemed added:

"Even grandfather was going to be so touched by this. This is really sad. May God comfort this baby girl."

@munukampho said:

"We thank you for taking her passion seriously, she is wearing the right shoes for it. Inkosi ime nawe as you are doing your best which is enough."

