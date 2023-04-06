Kelly Khumalo announced her pregnancy with a mystery baby daddy, leaving fans curious about the identity of the father

The news sparked excitement among her fans, who are eagerly awaiting more information

Kelly has previously been in highly public relationships with well-known local celebs, and her first two children are from those relationships

Kelly Khumalo shows off her baby bump. Images: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo is making headlines again, but this time it's for her pregnancy with her rumoured soccer player bae. ZAlebs reported that she threw a lavish gender-neutral baby shower with the theme A New Lineage Legacy in Gauteng, and close friends and family attended it.

Kelly Khumalo is back in the public eye with baby shower

is no stranger to the public eye, and her relationships have constantly been scrutinised. She has two children from previous relationships, Christian Khumalo with Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub and Thingo Khumalo with the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly posted:

"A New Lineage Legacy @nono_events @chefnzuzaofficial @tsotetsikl I’m in awe of what you did for me last night this was super special. dressed by @tsotetsiklakeup by @makeupbyminkzz9"

Who is Kelly's mysterious baby daddy

It's rumoured that Kelly is in a relationship with former Kaizer Chiefs player Mthokozisi Vincent Yende and that he's the father of her unborn child. However, the couple has kept their relationship under wraps, and little is known about their romance.

Not everyone is happy for Kelly though

While the news of Kelly's pregnancy has been met with some excitement, it hasn't been without criticism. Her ex-partners have been known to feud with her publicly, and it seems like Jub Jub isn't letting go of their past issues just yet. He shaded her when pictures of her baby bump went viral, and Kelly threw some shade back at him on her reality show Life With Kelly.

Despite the drama, the singer is focused on the future and her growing family. She's known for her resilience and perseverance, and she seems to take all the negative energy in stride. Her friends have said that her relationship with Yende has been going strong for three years now, and they're excited to see what the future holds for the couple.

