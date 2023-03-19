Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa's beautiful daughter Thingo is celebrating another year around the sun

The Bazokhuluma singer took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video to mark the special day

Khumalo has hinted that there is going to be a big celebration for her daughter and fans can't wait for the deets

Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa's daughter Thingo is nine years and the star is over the moon.

Kelly Khumalo celebrated the birthday of her daughter with Senzo Meyiwa with a sweet post. Image: @kellykhumaloza.

Source: Instagram

Khumalo who is expecting her third baby headed to her Instagram page to celebrate her baby girl's special day.

Kelly Khumalo shares adorable post to mark Thingo's 9th birthday

Taking to her Instagram page, the Empini singer shared an adorable video with the birthday girl. Thingo grew up in the limelight following the death of her father former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo's video shows fun moments with her baby girl and some of the birthday celebrations. She also wrote a touching caption professing her love for her adorable baby girl. She said:

"Happy Birthday ThingoLwenkosazane, mama loves you to the moon and back ❤️ #ItsA9."

Kelly Khumalo's followers celebrate star's daughter Thingo's 9th birthday

The singer's millions of fans joined her in celebrating her baby girl's birthday. The comments section of Khumalo's post was filled with heartwarming birthday messages.

@precioustj said:

"Happy Birthday Tingo. I speak protection, favor and blessings over your life Baby Girl."

@le.sego2571 wrote:

"Happy Birthday Thingo wish u many more years to come❤️❤️."

@qwabe.m commented:

"Happy birthday Thingo. Sekhule enough now akaqale ayofesa ."

@ntombie_aka_miya noted:

"Thingo my fav happy bornday hun❤️."

@mathobisanaledi added:

"Happy birthday Thingo we love u ."

