Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane pulled out all the stops for his just-ended birthday

The star gave his followers the content they signed up for by sharing snippets of what went down on his special day

He also had peeps salivating when he hinted that he added a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to his impressive car collection

Andile Mpisane recently celebrated another trip around the sun and the soccer star made sure the day would make a lasting impression.

Andile Mpisane shared stunning pictures from his lavish birthday celebrations. Image: @andilempisane10.

Andile Mpisane is not one to have a low-key birthday. The star always makes sure he pulls out all the stops on his special days.

Andile Mpisane shares a glimpse of his birthday celebrations

Taking to his Instagram page after his birthday, Andile Mpisane thanked his fans and followers for the birthday well wishes. He also gave a glimpse of his stunning Royal-AM-inspired two-tier birthday cake. He wrote:

"Thank you for the birthday wishes.❤️"

Andile Mpisane allegedly buys R4M Mercedes-Maybach S-Class for his birthday

According to The South African, Andile Mpisane added a brand new R4M Mercedes-Maybach S-Class worth R4 million to celebrate his birthday. The star shared stunning snaps alongside the pricey whip with his beautiful wife Tamia Mpisane.

The couple looked chic in matching black outfits. He hinted that they were channelling the famous drug lord Pablo Escobar with their looks. He captioned the post:

"El Patron."

Shauwn Mkhize pens heartfelt message to Andile Mpisane, jokes about Royal AM’s loss to Mamelodi Sundowns

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize took to her timeline to wish her only son the happiest of birthdays. MaMkhize's boy Andile Mpisane turned a year older on Wednesday, 15 March.

Shauwn Mkhize penned a sweet birthday message to the young Royal AM chairman. Taking to Instagram, the excited mom said she still remembers the day Andile Mpisane was born. She said the soccer player was sweet, calm, and unbothered as a baby.

"From the moment I laid my eyes on you, I knew that I would do anything to protect, love, and care for you."

