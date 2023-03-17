Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize penned a touching birthday message to her son Andile Mpisane when he turned a year older

The loving mother remembered how sweet, calm, and unbothered the Royal AM chairman was when he was still a baby

MamKhize also used her post to react to her soccer team's humiliating defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns when they battled for three points on Tuesday night

Shauwn Mkhize took to her timeline to wish her only son the happiest of birthdays. MaMkhize's boy Andile Mpisane turned a year older on Wednesday, 15 March.

Shauwn Mkhize penned a heartfelt birthday message to Andile Mpisane. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @andilempisane10

Shauwn Mkhize gushes over Andile Mpisane

Shauwn Mkhize penned a sweet birthday message to the young Royal AM chairman. Taking to Instagram, the excited mom said she still remembers the day Andile Mpisane was born. She said the soccer player was sweet, calm, and unbothered

as a baby.

"From the moment I laid my eyes on you, I knew that I would do anything to protect, love, and care for you."

TshisaLIVE reports that MaMkhize further shared that she has watched her son grow and make mistakes, adding that she has seen him at his highest and lowest.

"Through it all, I will always be your mother."

MaMkhize also used her post to react to her professional soccer team's humiliating defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. Royal AM lost 5-1 to billionaire Patrice Motsepe's side. MaMkhize said:

"I think the labour pains I had with you were nothing compared to the pain I felt yesterday after our match."

Mzansi helps MaMkhize wish Andile Mpisane a happy birthday

Social media users took to Shauwn Mkhize's comment section and wished her son a fabulous day. Some advised her to forget about the Sundowns game and focus on upcoming matches.

kefilwe_mabote said:

'Happy Birthday to Andile. Fellow Pisces to my son."

shylinmoyo92 wrote:

"Our kids will remain our kids and young to their mothers. Happy birthday MaMkhize's son."

mamajoy_chauke commented:

"Happy birthday to My Chairman, love you, and may the good Lord protect and give you everything your heart desires. Don't worry Ma about Sundowns' game, we will get our revenge. God is for us all, love you ma."

dj_sk387 said:

"Our chairman. Happy birthday young King."

hrh_benjy wrote:

"Happy birthday to Andile. On a lighter note, soccer can humble you. Sundowns is not PSL material."

ndm9552 added:

"Happiest birthday to Andile. He is lucky to have you as his mom. Wishing him many more productive and protected years to come."

Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM disappoints celebs

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaMkhize's boys disappointed her celeb friends when Mamelodi Sundowns beat them 5-1 during the PSL battle for three points.

A snap of Somizi Mhlongo and Norma Mhlongo standing among a group of Royal AM supporters surfaced on Twitter. It was still 0-0 when the pic was taken. A journalist with the handle @superjouno captioned the snap:

"MaMkhize recruitment is strong."

Peeps took to the microblogging app and agreed that SomG and Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife chose the wrong game to attend.

