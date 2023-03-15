The likes of Somizi Mhlongo and Norma Mngoma supported Shauwn Mkhize's soccer team Royal AM when they played against Mamelodi Sundowns

Somizi and Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife rocked Royal AM jerseys and hung around other supporters wearing the away colours of MaMkhize's boys

Social media users expressed that the celebs chose the wrong game because Mamelodi Sundowns always spoils the party for almost all the PSL teams

Shauwn Mkhize's celebrity friends came out in numbers when Royal AM played against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night, February 14. Celebs, including Somizi Mhlongo and Norma Mngoma, even rocked the Royal AM colours on the night.

Shauwn Mkhize's friend Somizi Mhlongo watched Royal AM against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @somizi

Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM disappoints celebs

MaMkhize's boys disappointed her celeb friends when Mamelodi Sundowns beat them 5-1 during the PSL battle for three points. A snap of Somizi Mhlongo and Norma Mngoma standing among a group of Royal AM supporters surfaced on Twitter. It was still 0-0 when the pic was taken. A journalist with the handle @superjouno captioned the snap:

"MaMkhize recruitment is strong."

Mzansi reacts to snap of Somizi and Norma Mngoma supporting MaMkhize's Royal AM

Peeps took to the microblogging app and agreed that SomG and Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife chose the wrong game to support Shauwn Mkhize. They agreed that Sundowns always spoil the party for all the PSL teams.

@stshelwane said:

"She must invite them when they play us (Kaizer Chiefs). Sundowns tends to spoil the party!"

@Thulzkhumz commented:

"Recruitment yakhona doesn't sing or cheer the players on."

@Nathi_Ndziweni said:

"They chose the wrong game."

@NotreDame84 wrote:

"Celebrities will never win you a game even if they are getting paid."

@Zee_Leine said:

"They chose the wrong day to go support their friend. Sundowns ya trapa."

@superjourno added:

"Conclusion: it was the wrong game for brand activation."

