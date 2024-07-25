A lady on TikTok named Palesa shares all of her stunning home pieces on her social media

She recently showed off stunning bowls from PEP Home that added a beautiful tone to her kitchen

Netizens were enchanted by the beautiful bowls and shared their thoughts in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi lady shares stunning PEP Home bowls.

A Mzansi woman showed off her new PEP Home splurge. Image: @homewithp1

Source: TikTok

The bowls added a beard tone to the woman’s elegant kitchen.

PEP Home has Mzansi drooling over luxurious bowls on a budget

A woman on TikTok shared her latest splurge from PEP Home. The brand prides itself on offering stunning pieces for low prices, which is one reason customers keep returning to them.

Palesa, who shares her stunning home on TikTok, added three stunning bowls to her elegant kitchen. The pieces set a luxurious tone.

The lady added a fitting voiceover to her clip that shared a beautiful quote:

“In a world filled with chaos, finding simplicity becomes an art. It’s powerful once you realise that silence is better.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the stunning PEP bowls

Home improvement projects have been popular among the youth. Dream homes are no longer just finding the most extravagant architectural design but also a homey yet stylish interior.

PEP Home has been a valued ally to homeowners on a house improvement journey as their products are stunning yet affordable. Netizens shared their thoughts about Palesa’s new bowls in the comments:

@Ausi Lerato 🤍✨#BeadsByLerato praised the brand:

"Pep home is the girl she thinks she is."

@Flow fumbled a good opportunity:

"Saw this at pep n I ignored them now that u posted them am influenced to buy, I ran to the store and out of stock."

@Modiehi Dee Ponyane was focused on a different gorgeous piece:

"PEP home also comes through! I love the flowers in the background, where do you get the vase?"

@Presh flexed her very own bowls:

"I have them in black colour. But that colour is also nice."

Woman buys land for R300 and builds dream home from scratch

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared her home project on TikTok. Vivi bought land for R300 and spent R160K for building materials and labour.

Netizens were proud of the lady and shared sweet messages in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News