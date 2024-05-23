A woman showed off her bargain at PEP on TikTok after buying 16 items for less than R1K but complained that she had no money for groceries

The woman amazed many social media users with the low prices at PEP after sharing her bill

PEP has always prided itself on being affordable, which netizens pointed out

A woman on TikTok shared her exciting bargain with her followers.

A Mzansi woman showed off her new affordable homeware from PEP.

Source: TikTok

On a quest to glamourise her home, Pumza headed over to PEP to shop for some fantastic items.

Aesthetics are everything

Social media has highlighted the importance of having an aesthetically pleasing home, but it is costly. To have a conventionally attractive home, one has to reach deep into one's pockets to pay for the glitz and glam.

Pumza knew a great spot to shop all of her beautiful pieces and brought her TikTok followers along. She made a quick stop at PEP and eyed sixteen pieces that best fit her home.

Watch video below:

Glitz and Glam on a budget

Pumza defied the norm of enjoying a luxurious life only when your pockets got heavier by exchanging her piggy bank change for her desired homeware. The cheapest item is a shot glass valued at R4.50.

What Pumza got:

A big glass jar

A small glass jar

A transparent container

A shot glass

A laundry storage rack

A broom and dust collector

Spoons

Soft touch pages

Bowls

Scouring pad

Soap containers

Sheer curtain

Fitted sheet

Light by

A mirror

Although this looks and sounds like a great deal, Pumza complained that it might be pricey as she might have went over her budget.

Pumza’s reaction to her splurge is funny as she says:

“I have been shocked since because now I have no money for groceries."

Life’s better with PEP

Source: Briefly News