A fashion influencer named Pamela raved about her winter clothing finds from PEP on TikTok

She modelled a sweater, a polo neck, socks, a headband, a two-piece set, and a men's denim shirt, sparking a frenzy in the comments section

Many South African users loved the styles, particularly the trendy two-piece set

A fashion influencer had South African social media users ready to run to PEP stores.

Woman shows off PEP winter finds

Pamela (@pammiebooxo) posted a TikTok video of herself trying on various stylish winter wear she bought from PEP recently.

In the video, Pamela showcases a warm striped sweater, a grey polo neck jersey, socks, a pink headband, a brown two-piece set and a men's denim shirt.

Pamela confessed to being in love and obsessed with all the items, saying she couldn't wait to wear them out.

Mzansi keep to shop PEP winter clothes

Many netizens flooded the comments section with love, complimenting the various clothing items. Many ladies couldn't wait to get their hands on the stylish two-piece

Amuchilani bafana said:

"Love everything. I am getting everything."

Thee Sammy West ✨ commented:

"That 2-piece? SAY NO MORE ."

bucy_34 wrote:

"My colleague asked where I got that first sweater, and when I told her she thought I was lying."

Bonnie reacted:

"That brown two-piece, shuu."

zinhle_rana said:

"My babe, it's giving Zara bathong❤."

Mandisa Diako commented:

"Easily my favourite content creator in Botswana ."

MPoomyee replied:

"Honey!!! I grabbed that two-piece as soon as I saw it, and I didn't look back . I'm definitely going back for the sweater."

KatlyM12 responded:

"❤️Wow. Running, they will find me waiting at the door."

Marlize commented:

"It's pretty, but PEP's quality is just never it."

