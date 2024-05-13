A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate went viral after celebrating with a dance on stage

In the clip, the woman is seen dancing to the amapiano hit Tshwala Bami in her graduation attire

The video garnered praise online, with viewers captivated by her joy and the overall celebratory spirit at the UKZN graduation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video showed a woman in her graduation gown celebrating with a victory dance to 'Tshwala Bami'. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal

Source: Facebook

University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremonies are known to pass the vibe check.

UKZN graduate does Tshwala Bami challenge

A trending video that captured this beautifully was shared by the university's Facebook page as it showed a young woman dancing to the hit song Tshwala Bami.

In the clip, the woman is seen looking beautiful in her graduation attire as she dances to the amapiano song with much excitement before hurrying to the Dean to be conferred with her hard-earned degree.

"Something-Something Challenge?!.We unfortunately can't call it by name. This was such a beautiful moment," the post was captioned.

Mzansi celebrates UKZN graduate

The video garnered over 98K views from netizens who were captivated by the woman's beauty and victory dance during the special occasion.

Nomkhuleko Ngubane replied:

"One thing about Prof Poku, and every other executive that sits in for him, he will wait patiently and look on proudly as every student does their thing❤️"

Mike Coghlan commented:

"This is very exquisite and amazing ❤️"

Chioma Blaise Chikere said:

"Our legendary Africans. Kudos."

Theron Rapoo-Masia wrote:

"I wish she did it longer! Guys, this day comes close to none."

Andiswa Mbuli replid:

"Love the vibe from the graduates, I would not miss the graduation here."

Mfukuli Phumlile commented:

"UKZN will never disappoint."

Mvelo Z. Mthombeni replied:

"Yes girl! ☺️"

Mangosuthu University graduate breaks shoe on stage

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman was so overcome with joy and excitement on her graduation day that she broke out into an epic dance.

A TikTok video shared by Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban, KZN, shows the beautiful lady lifting her leg up high as she does a Zulu traditional dance on the graduation stage.

She even broke one of her high heels during her epic performance, which left her a bit embarrassed on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News