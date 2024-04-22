A video of a young South African woman dancing on stage at her graduation has gone viral

The footage shows the Mangosuthu University of Technology demonstrating a Zulu dance and breaking her high heel

The video sparked funny and congratulatory messages from entertained SA netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A Mangosuthu University of Technology graduate's high heels gave in while doing her victory dance. Image: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

A woman was so overcome with joy and excitement on her graduation that she broke out into an epic dance.

Graduate breaks high heel on stage

A TikTok video shared by Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban, KZN, shows the beautiful lady lifting her leg up high as she does a Zulu traditional dance on the graduation stage in front of the academic.

She even broke one of her high heels during her epic performance, which left her a bit embarrassed on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

Mangosuthu graduate sparks humour

While many netizens were amused by the woman's wardrobe malfunction on the graduation stage, they still applauded her for her academic achievement.

Sandi Mbona said:

"Bengizovele ngizikhumule zow 2 ngiyihlabe (I would have taken off both shoes and carried on dancing).

snenhlumayomakazi commented:

"Kungcono ngoba kuphuke iscathulo. Not umlenze (At least you broke a shoe and not your leg). Forward you go girl ."

ctherh said:

"Noma lingaphuka --heel kodwa i-qualification ayiphukil mtase khaya❤️ (Its better to have broken you high heel but your qualification isn't broke sis)."

zeemphuthi said:

"Oksalayo you achieved."

Nokwabelo Mjadu❤️ commented:

"Salayo uyisifundiswa ❤️ (What matters is that you're an academic)."

Thandour❤️ commented:

"Kodwa into ebengizoyithini le (What would I have done)."

Honey boo joked:

"Sizokuxolela ngoba une degree (We'll forgive you because you have a degree).

Wits graduate shares emotional hug with dad

In another story, Briefly News reported that a recent University of the Witwatersrand graduate made her dad proud and touched South African netizens' hearts.

A TikTok video shared by @prettzmomzie shows her father embracing her with much pride and emotion on the day of her graduation ceremony.

In the clip, the father is seen holding back tears as her holds hugs his graduated daughter, dressed in her formal graduation attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News