Having your high heels break in front of people can be embarrassing. It can be unexpected, sudden, and loud and draw a lot of attention to you.

A woman landed on the floor after her high-heel shoe gave in. Image: @tykea626/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video captures woman's high heel breaking as she falls

A woman was captured on video when her high heels gave in on her and ended up painfully falling down the stairs.

The footage posted on TikTok by @tykea626 shows a group of girlfriends looking all dressed up and beautiful as the walk down a flight of stairs, before one of them loses her balance and falls.

The video shows the woman lying on the floor and the broken high heel, which was the main culprit responsible for her mighty fall.

"Even the best FALL sometimes my sis had a ball this weekend," the video was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react with banter to woman's fall

Social media users were amused by the woman's fall, poking fun at how 'graceful' it was. Others were curious to know where the shows were from.

Marie❤️❤️ said:

"We need to know where the shoes came from."

AshNicole♌️ wrote:

"Them Shein heels be our biggest op ."

Senoritapita replied:

"The still shot of the shoe."

Ayla’s Muva replied:

"It went in slow motion ."

Blackgirl commented:

"The slow fallin ."

Deenie said:

"Sis went down so gracefully ."

Rebeccaann replied:

"When I fall, it is not that graceful. I swear and bash everything the whole way down. ."

Video shows Mzansi woman trying to jump rope and falling flat on her face

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman had South African social media users reminiscing about their childhood after sharing a video of herself attempting to play a classic jump-rope game.

In a video posted on TikTok by @snenhlanhlakandabezitha1, two women can be seen holding a rope up high above their heads as another woman runs to it in an attempt to jump inside.

Although she does manage to make it in, she does, however, end up falling flat on her face onto the ground.

