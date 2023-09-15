A Cape Town woman's comical first ice skating attempt on TikTok has Mzansi laughing out loud

The video captures her reaction as she steps onto the ice, attempting to glide gracefully but ending up slipping and sliding with each step

People throughout Mzansi could not help but laugh at the young woman who fell more than a couple of times on the ice

A Cape Town woman is trending on social media after she shared a video of her attempting to ice skate. Images:@karabo_mapala

A Cape Town woman's first ice skating experience captured on TikTok has left Mzansi in stitches.

Ice skating fun in Cape Town

The young woman's humorous journey on the ice rink not only showcased her bravery but also provided much-needed laughter. The TikTok video begins with user @karabo_mapala cautiously stepping onto the ice, wobbling in her ice skates.

Her initial hesitance quickly turns funny as she attempts to glide gracefully, only to find herself slipping and sliding in all directions. What makes the video even more entertaining is her reaction to trying to stand straight on the ice.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi roars with laughter over viral video

This funny video has had people rolling in laughter and sharing their experiences of doing the same activity. Others said they would not even attempt skating over the fear of falling all the time.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Confidence shared:

"My biggest fear is falling, then someone comes with their skate on your hand."

@GrootMihle said:

"That’s why you’ll never see me in the rink, let alone in the middle."

@Tiara_LeeSam commented:

"I would love to try this and many other challenging games."

@Precious_ joked:

"Even if they say free entrance, nah, I’m good."

@Zime Zonke said:

"My toxic trait is thinking that I'll get it right the first time around."

@mphosharonsolani advised:

"Wouldn't try this again, the next day the way my body was aching."

@Saz said:

"Nah, after watching this, you can miss me."

Ice skating mishap

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a video of a woman sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg has been doing the rounds on social media.

The funny footage posted on TikTok shows the woman in a cast before revealing how ice skating left her injured. Many amused social media users responded with laughter and silly jokes at the viral video with over 140K views.

