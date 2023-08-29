This little girl had the people of South Africa laughing when they saw her covered in dirt from head to toe

TikTok user @mamlebo shared a video showing the little girl who practically blended in with the sand; she was so dirty

Mzansi people had a good laugh at the child's mess, claiming that it looked as if she was doing illegal mining

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A recent TikTok video has been spreading laughter and joy across Mzansi as it captures a little child covered in dirt from head to toe, leading many to joke that she resembles an "illegal miner."

This little girl had Mzansi screaming 'Zama Zam' when they saw the state that she was in. Image: TikTok / TikTok user @mamlebo

Source: TikTok

Children bring light in the darkest of times, even when they are covered in mud from head to toe, lol.

Funny Tiktok video shows filthy child

The video, shared by user @mamlebo, shows the adorable mischief of childhood. In the video, the child's entire body is coated in dirt. Little Miss knew exactly what she was doing and loved it!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look at this cute mess:

Mzansi laughs at the dirty child

People couldn’t help but laugh at the dirty little girl. Mzansi citizens claim she looked as if she was participating in illegal mining, lol.

Read some of the hilarious comments:

Liliynamasasa:

“Zama Zama coming back home ”

Nthabisenglesiba:

“Hose pipe ”

Brownskin:

“Legend coming back after mission completed ”

Stella Moobi:

“Illegal mining ”

TikTok video of girl before and after school has Mzansi wondering about couldn't activities: She built a class"

In related news, Briefly News reported that one little girl went TikTok viral after coming back from school. The kid looked like she did not leave the house looking presentable.

The video of the child's before and after school work received over 29,000 likes. Many people commented that the young kid looked like she had an adventurous day.

A TikTokker @tashly_mo posted that one of the reasons she'll never have a kid is because of how careless they are. In a video, she showed a cute kid who looked put together before going to school. She then posted the kid covered in dirt with a completely different hairstyle after school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News