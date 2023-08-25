A woman made a video showing people why having children does not seem appealing to her, thanks to this messy girl

One TikTok video of the before and after of the schoolgirl who went through a drastic transformation

Online users were in stitches after seeing how the little girl left the school in a completely different state

One little girl went TikTok viral after coming back from school. The kid looked like she did not leave the house looking presentable.

A TikTok video shows a kid who looked different after school, and Mzansi peeps were amused. Image: @tashly_mo

Source: TikTok

The video of the child's before and after school work received over 29,000 likes. Many people commented that the young kid looked like she had an adventurous day.

Child comes from school dishevelled

A TikTokker @tashly_mo posted that one of the reasons she'll never have a kid is because of how careless they are. In a video, she showed a cute kid who looked put together before going to school. She then posted the kid covered in dirt with a completely different hairstyle after school.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans have jokes about untidy kid

Many people thought the video of the child was hilarious. Some said the girl didnt even look like the same person after school.

Boitumelo Pule831 said:

"From relaxed to Afro just like that."

Margret Shadung wrote:

"I watched at the video many times trying to confirm if it's the same person."

MaZondi Nondaba added:

"At least she come back with her shoes."

Lungelo_2001 commented:

"Maybe she was building a classroom."

Roselett kekana wondered:

"So they did her hair at school."

School kids have South Africans laughing

Many people like to see schoolchildren's antics. A group of high school friends went viral for bringing unique school lunches.

Toddler in the ground gives nation miner vibes

Briefly News previously reported that a cute baby playing in the dirt has the country thinking he's digging for gold!

The young man, who seems occupied with a hole his mother found him in, happily gets himself dirty, much to the pleasure of social media.

The short viral clip shows the little angel falling playfully into a small trough.

He stands up, looks at the camera and smiles innocently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News