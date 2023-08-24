A woman told people that she was going to attend a wedding, but people were confused as she told them details

In a video, she was putting on her makeup and said that she was attending her boyfriend's wedding to her aunt

The video by the American TikTok got lots of attention from netizens who tried to wrap their head around the story

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

People were curious whether one woman was telling the truth in a wild story time. The lady making the 'Get-ready with me' video said she was going to a family member's wedding.

A TikTok video shows a woman saying she's getting ready to go to her boyfriend's wedding because he marrying her aunt. Image: @lostxreggeria

Source: TikTok

The video received over 100 000 likes from fascinated netizens. Many people commented on the video, expressing their disbelief.

Woman shares wild story about boyfriend's wedding

@lostxreggeria posted that she was putting on makeup to prepare for a wedding. The lady said that the wedding was between her boyfriend and her aunt. In the video, she said she felt that her boyfriend should have married her first. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans puzzled by wedding details

Although the woman is American, South African netizens were in the comments. Many had jokes about how the story did not make sense. Some were convinced the creator made up the story.

fairy said:

"Stop the taxi. Where am I going?"

Daniel wrote:

"I understand every single word, but I don't think I understood what is happening here."

sara added:

"The way she says it is so convincing."

reratilweblue commented:

"Stop the bus where are we going.

Keitumetse Moloko remarked:

"Being this Delulu is the goal in life."

South Africans fascinated by couples

Many people are always curious to know details about people's love lives. One man went viral for having two young wives.

Lady makes "get ready with me" content before dumping bf, SA stan savage move

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator made a unique video about her breakup - a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM). The woman posted that she was getting ready to go and dump a man.

The video of The TikTok got over 80 000 likes dressed to the nines. Peeps could not help but comment about how entertaining her video was.

@paniyolanda had a point to make before breaking up with someone. The lady made a video where she wore high-heeled black boots, and a mini skirt with a matching top, and a large leather coat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News